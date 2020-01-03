Schadegg goes glass to propel Mater Dei to hard-fought victory over Alton Marquette

BREESE — Mater Dei senior Jacob Schadegg is one of the most accurate 3-point boys basketball shooters in the area, knocking down 48 percent of his long-range attempts.
But it was his 3-point attempt that considerably missed its mark Friday that gave Mater Dei its first lead of the game late in the third quarter.
“It was way off and I banked it in, but it went in so I’ll take it,” Schadegg said.
Schadegg scored a game-high 16 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter as Mater Dei overcame a 14-point first half deficit to hold off Alton Marquette 45-42.
Schadegg’s swished 3-pointer moments later, his 46th made three of the season, gave the Knights a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but preserving victory required an outstanding defensive play by senior Caleb Zurliene. Leading 41-39 with 20 seconds to play, Zurliene blocked a point-blank shot by Alton Marquette senior Iggy McGee as McGee drove for the tying basket.
“I just knew I had to go straight up and I ended up making the play,” Zurliene said. “I’m just glad I could make that play for my team.”
Zurliene’s block allowed Mater Dei (13-3, No. 4 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings) to convert free throws down the stretch to win its seventh consecutive game. It is the third time in the last 10 seasons that the Knights have begun a season 13-3 — the last coming in the 2015-16 season, when they finished 21-8.
Alton Marquette (10-5, No. 5 small school) soared to a 7-0 lead in the opening minute. A perfectly executed jump ball play gave McGee a layup right off the tap. A breakaway layup by senior Brett Terry and a 3-pointer by senior Asher Linkous occurred moments later, sparking a quick timeout by the Knights.
“We needed that. For us it’s been a struggle to put the ball in the hole, but for our guys to get out and make a few shots definitely put a little pep in our step to say the least,” Alton Marquette coach Steve Medford said.
The Explorers continued to make the extra pass offensively and the extra rotation defensively, recording five assists on their first six baskets and forcing six turnovers en route to a 16-6 lead after one quarter.
Successive breakaway layups by senior Brent Terry, who scored 12 points and added eight rebounds, increased the lead to 14 before Mater Dei began carving into it. The Knights went 5-for-6 from the field to open the second quarter, as Schadegg and senior Tanner Gerdes hit threes as part of an 8-0 run to slice Marquette's lead to 24-20 at the half.
“We knew we were going to have to fight to get back in it because they were going to hold the ball like they usually do when they get a lead,” Schadegg said. “We came out more aggressive in the second quarter by trapping and were only down four at halftime.”
Two Zurliene baskets, including a breakaway dunk, tied the game early in the third quarter, and consecutive threes by Schadegg, including the bank shot, gave the Knights a 34-28 lead after three quarters.
But Alton Marquette would not relent as sophomore guard Owen Williams caught fire from long range in the second half. Williams scored a team-high 14 points, including three triples in the final four minutes to keep the Explorers within striking distance.
“Owen has been a spark plug for us, and if we can just get a little better at finding a few more options offensively, then we’ll be a tough out,” Medford said.
With its 45 points, Mater Dei became the first team in the last 11 games to score more than 40 points against the Explorers.
“We just had to grind it out and find a way to win,” Zurliene said.