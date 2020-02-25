Schark rewrites the record book at Francis Howell

WELDON SPRING — Matt Schark rose from the bench and walked toward the home student section for the final time in his career Monday night at Francis Howell.
His introduction was greeted by a resounding ovation.
And land sharks.
Two of Schark’s friends spent the entire game zipped into plastic shark costumes. At every game, Drake Heismeyer, who’s headed to Missouri to play on the offensive line, brings his stuffed shark complete with a T-shirt from last year’s state semifinal run.
It was all to celebrate Howell’s seniors but also to honor its apex predator — Schark.
The 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Schark has spent much of the winter rewriting the Vikings’ record book. He was recognized before Monday night’s matchup with Parkway Central for becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. The commemorative ball he was presented with didn’t have a number total on it because every bucket he scores adds to his mark.
With his 21 points Monday night, Schark is sitting at 1,789 for his career. He took over the scoring record at some point in December when he bested Dale Ranken, who held the top spot with 1,444. Ranken’s record stood for 37 years.
“It’s awesome to make history here,” Schark said. “Before the 2000s we weren’t a basketball school.”
The focus of the program shifted when Kurt Jacob was hired as its coach in 2014. He and his staff have reshaped the culture of Howell basketball in their tenure. Last season the Vikings made their first state semifinal appearance. This year’s senior class went 32-0 on their home court.
Howell has won back-to-back district championships for the second time in school history and first since 1981-82. With a 25-1 record this winter, the Vikings were tabbed the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 8 Tournament, which begins March 2 at Troy. Should Howell live up to its seeding and win a third consecutive district championship, it would be the program’s first three-peat.
Jacob said this resurgence would not be possible without talented players that are willing to do the work required to be successful. Another component is the way those talented players mesh.
“It’s great chemistry. They love each other, they play hard for each other and they like being around each other, and that makes a huge difference,” Jacobs said. “It’s been a fun year working with these type of quality kids.”
Howell graduated three outstanding starters from last year’s team but hasn’t missed a beat as it racked up the wins this season. Junior forward Sam Thompson is — literally at 6-foot-10 — is a huge piece of that success. But Schark’s presence is the constant thread. As a sophomore he averaged a team-high 16 points per game. As a junior he was the top man as he pushed his average to 17 points a night.
As a senior he’s averaging 20 points, nine rebounds and more than three assists.
“He’s just a freak athlete,” Jacob said. “He’s got a natural sense for the game. He’s strong, he’s skilled, he’s talented. He’s a competitor.”
He’s also not much of a basketball player out of season. Schark doesn’t play with an AAU team in the spring and summer. He’s a winter only kind of guy.
“I go up to the rec center and shoot,” he said.
Schark is too busy with baseball. He’ll continue his academic and athletic career at Jefferson College with plans of proving himself worthy of a shot with an NCAA Division I program. A corner infielder, Schark blasted a team-high five home runs and drove in 28 runs as a junior.
While he was putting the finishing touches on his last home basketball game Monday night, Schark was selected by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association as a Missouri preseason all-American.
All of the qualities that make Schark stand out on the diamond come with him to the hardwood. Quiet and dedicated, Schark will leave basketball behind when his time at Howell is through. But the impact he’s made will live on in the record book and with those who have known him.
“He makes everybody around him better and that’s the mark of a great player,” Jacob said. “You want your kids to be nice kids off the court and when they step on the court you want them to compete and be mean, refuse to lose and all that stuff. He rubs off on everybody else that way.
“He’s a special kid. They don’t come around very often.”