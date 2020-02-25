Schark rewrites the record book at Francis Howell

As a senior he’s averaging 20 points, nine rebounds and more than three assists.

“He’s just a freak athlete,” Jacob said. “He’s got a natural sense for the game. He’s strong, he’s skilled, he’s talented. He’s a competitor.”

He’s also not much of a basketball player out of season. Schark doesn’t play with an AAU team in the spring and summer. He’s a winter only kind of guy.

“I go up to the rec center and shoot,” he said.

Schark is too busy with baseball. He’ll continue his academic and athletic career at Jefferson College with plans of proving himself worthy of a shot with an NCAA Division I program. A corner infielder, Schark blasted a team-high five home runs and drove in 28 runs as a junior.

While he was putting the finishing touches on his last home basketball game Monday night, Schark was selected by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association as a Missouri preseason all-American.

All of the qualities that make Schark stand out on the diamond come with him to the hardwood. Quiet and dedicated, Schark will leave basketball behind when his time at Howell is through. But the impact he’s made will live on in the record book and with those who have known him.