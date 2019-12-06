TROY, MO. — There’s something about the Troy Buchanan High School gymnasium in early December that brings out the best in Matt Schark.
Schark continued his hot shooting start to the season with a game-high 24 points to lead the Francis Howell boys basketball team to a 64-51 win over Rock Bridge in the final of the Troy tournament late Friday night in Lincoln County.
Schark, a four-year varsity player, has now scored in double digits in 11 straight games in the tournament.
“It’s a far way away, but I play good in this gym,” he said. “I have a lot of friends here, so I like coming here and have them watch me play.”
Preston Fortner scored 14 points and Sam Maddox added nine points for Howell (3-0), which won the Troy tournament for the sixth time in the event’s 49-year history and second time in four years. The Vikings fell to McCluer North in last year’s final.
“The last couple years, we’ve come up short in this tournament, so to be able to get this win is huge for us going forward,” said Maddox, a junior guard. “It’s great that we have so many weapons. Any given night it could be somebody different.”
Friday’s championship pitted two teams that advanced to the Class 5 semifinals last season. But, defending state champion Rock Bridge (2-1) looks decidedly different after the graduation of Division I players Isaiah Mosley, Javonta Black and Dajuan Harris, and Howell, which finished fourth at state, also has a different look without standouts Daylan Dalton, Matthew Simmons and Patrick Schulte.
“Both programs know how to win. It’s really neat to beat a program like that because they have a lot of talent still and well-coached,” Vikings coach Kurt Jacob said. “For our kids to go out there and win going away was kind of neat to see. I’m just really happy with how much our kids have come together. We really grew up this week.”
Schark is back for one more season, though, and his coach couldn’t be happier.
“He’s really, really, really good. As good of a player he is, he’s an even better kid,” Jacob said. “He’s a wonderful leader and is the perfect kid to build your team around. Anytime I walk into the gym and see No. 33, I feel pretty good about things.”
Schark was a perfect 7-for-7 from 2-point range in the game and is now 23-for-28 from inside the 3-point line to start the season.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound forward poured in 33, 25 and 24 points, respectively, in the three games at Troy, but he also showed how well-rounded he is with a multitude of rebounds and an uncanny ability to keep all of his teammates involved with pinpoint passes.
“He’s a great player,” Maddox said. “He’ll find the shooters whenever he can. It’s great.”
Rock Bridge got out of the gate quickly, jumping to a 9-4 lead just three minutes in. The Bruins were led Friday by 17 points from Xavier Sykes and 12 points from Brant Bowers.
Fortner went on the first of his two personal 5-0 runs to quickly tie it as part of an overall 9-0 run by the Vikings to take the lead for good.
A 3-pointer from the right elbow by Maddox off a kickout by Schark made it 19-14 at the end of one quarter.
Howell notched the first seven points of the second quarter to take a double digit lead and, after Rock Bridge got it down to 30-22, Fortner had another personal 5-0 spurt to put the Vikings back up 35-22, their biggest lead to that point.
“Preston is a kid who came off the bench and maybe played a quarter, quarter-and-a-half (per game) last year behind Daylan and, boy, did he have a week,” Jacob said. “He was just solid at both ends. It was great to see.”
Howell led 41-29 at halftime and increased that cushion with a 13-7 advantage in the third quarter.
Drew Lohmar stepped right off the bench into a 3-pointer from the head of the key to make it 50-32 and the lead remained 18 points, 54-36, after three quarters following a jumper by Fortner with six seconds left in the period.
A pair of buckets by Schark increased the lead to 22, but the Bruins went on a 15-4 run to make it an 11-point game with 10 seconds to go before Schark put a giant exclamation point on his first week of the season and his Troy tournament career with a slam dunk to close the scoring.
“It’s a great feeling to start off 3-0 and win this tournament,” Schark said.