Schneider leads Ladue to win over Whitfield in MICDS tourney quarterfinal

LADUE — Evan Schneider knew he left some points out on the court in the first half, but he made up for it in the second half.
The Ladue senior forward scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter to lead the Rams to a 52-36 win over Whitfield in an MICDS Holiday Invitational quarterfinal game Friday afternoon at McDonnell Gymnasium.
“I had some easy ones I missed, but I started converting them in the second half,” Schneider said. “That fueled me a little bit. It’s good to have some fire under you.”
Ladue (5-1), the tournament’s No. 5 seed, advanced to take on No. 1 seed and two-time defending tourney champion Trinity (6-2) in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Rams coach Chad Anderson said. “This is a fun tournament and it’s for a great cause (Special Olympics of Missouri). We’ll seize the opportunity.”
The Rams are in the MICDS semifinal round for the first time since they won the tournament in 2016.
“After two big wins, we’ve got a good head of steam,” Schneider said. “I think it’s something we can win right now. We’re going to come in here tomorrow really pushing it.”
After knocking off Parkway South in its tournament opener, No. 13 seed Whitfield (2-8) was denied its second straight upset win.
“We really couldn’t speed them up and get them out of control early and they did a very good job of getting easy looks,” said Warriors coach Mike Potsou, whose team will play No. 8 seed Kirkwood (2-3) in a fifth-place semifinal game at noon Saturday.
Ladue raced out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game and held a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Whitfield got as close as seven points down in the second quarter before a 5-0 spurt by the Rams put them up 23-11 at the half.
“We wanted to get off to a strong start and it all starts with our defense,” Anderson said. “We’ve been pretty solid defensively this year and we came in with a good game plan and executed it.”
Schneider and teammate Cole Miller, who finished with 12 points, led Ladue with six points apiece in the first 16 minutes, but Schneider felt he should have had more.
“They try to speed you up and he was playing faster than he needed to play, but he finished strong, so that was good,” Anderson said. “We just talked at halftime and told him we were going to keep throwing him the ball. We just needed him to go up and finish strong.”
Schneider quickly erased any bad taste he may have had from the first half by converting an alley-oop just 10 seconds into the third quarter as part of a personal 6-0 run in the first 48 seconds.
But Whitfield then scored 14 of the next 20 points to get back to within 10 points at 35-25.
“I thought for a very short period of time we had guys who bought in and did some things we needed to do,” Potsou said.
Ladue answered by scoring the final 10 points of the quarter to take a 45-25 lead into the fourth quarter and Whitfield would get no closer than the final 16-point margin.
“That was actually huge,” Anderson said. “Basketball is a game of runs and we knew they were going to do something in the second half. I thought we withstood it pretty well.”
The Warriors got seven points apiece from Nolan Simon and Eddie Simon, and six points each from Isaiah Alexander and Drew Newlin.
“We took some good shots. We feel like we’ve got some guys that can really knock some down,” Potsou said. “We just didn’t make many early shots and that’s a recipe for some long rebounds and easy runouts.”