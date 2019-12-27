Schneider leads Ladue to win over Whitfield in MICDS tourney quarterfinal

“We really couldn’t speed them up and get them out of control early and they did a very good job of getting easy looks,” said Warriors coach Mike Potsou, whose team will play No. 8 seed Kirkwood (2-3) in a fifth-place semifinal game at noon Saturday.

Ladue raced out to a quick 6-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game and held a 14-6 lead after one quarter. Whitfield got as close as seven points down in the second quarter before a 5-0 spurt by the Rams put them up 23-11 at the half.

“We wanted to get off to a strong start and it all starts with our defense,” Anderson said. “We’ve been pretty solid defensively this year and we came in with a good game plan and executed it.”

Schneider and teammate Cole Miller, who finished with 12 points, led Ladue with six points apiece in the first 16 minutes, but Schneider felt he should have had more.

“They try to speed you up and he was playing faster than he needed to play, but he finished strong, so that was good,” Anderson said. “We just talked at halftime and told him we were going to keep throwing him the ball. We just needed him to go up and finish strong.”