Schomaker tabbed to take over as Mascoutah's boys basketball coach

Mascoutah High's next head boys basketball coach appears to be someone who won't need much time to learn about the program.
Pending school board approval, Cole Schomaker will take over the program after serving as an assistant the last three seasons.
Justin Love, a former St. Louis University standout player, was Mascoutah's head coach the last three seasons. Love died June 23 at the age of 41.
"We had good candidates for this opening, but with the unfortunate circumstance surrounding why this job is open, it made a lot of sense to stay in house with someone the kids are familiar with and someone they trust," Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas said.
With Love as head coach and Schomaker as an assistant, Mascoutah won a regional title in 2019, its first in 11 years.
Schomaker is striving to capture a Mississippi Valley Conference championship and hopes to carry on what the program has been building under Love in many ways.
"Just every day (Love) came to work ready to go," Schomaker said. "He always had the biggest smile on his face you could possibly imagine. You could tell that he loved the game so much and everyone just fed off of that. The kids saw it, we saw it and made us want to come to work every day."
Schomaker, a 2008 Mater Dei graduate, also brings experience of serving as athletics director and boys basketball coach at Sandoval High from 2012-16.
He also was an assistant for one season at Mater Dei under coach Ron Schadegg.
"I've been with these seniors; they were my first group," Schomaker said. "They know what I expect. Nothing will be easy, but these kids want to work. They're great athletes and they're going to do what we're asking and that helps for sure. We have a great group of kids coming back."
Mascoutah senior forward Justin King is one of those players who knows Schomaker well.
King said he was pleased to learn his former freshman team coach will be leading the varsity.
"You know that you have someone who's already close to you and someone who's been in the program," King said. "He's been in the program and is going to continue to build upon Coach Love's legacy."
