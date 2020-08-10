Schomaker tabbed to take over as Mascoutah's boys basketball coach

Mascoutah High's next head boys basketball coach appears to be someone who won't need much time to learn about the program.

Pending school board approval, Cole Schomaker will take over the program after serving as an assistant the last three seasons.

"We had good candidates for this opening, but with the unfortunate circumstance surrounding why this job is open, it made a lot of sense to stay in house with someone the kids are familiar with and someone they trust," Mascoutah athletics director Scott Battas said.

With Love as head coach and Schomaker as an assistant, Mascoutah won a regional title in 2019, its first in 11 years.

Schomaker is striving to capture a Mississippi Valley Conference championship and hopes to carry on what the program has been building under Love in many ways.