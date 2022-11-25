Schroeder's big middle quarters help Borgia top Washington in Turkey semifinal

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Grant Schroeder didn't need a whole lot of extra motivation for Friday night's game.

The Borgia senior guard poured in a game-high 26 points before a packed house at Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym to lead the Knights to a 77-48 win over crosstown rival Washington in a semifinal game of the Borgia Turkey Tournament.

“It means a lot getting to do this with all my friends,” Schroeder said. “The atmosphere was great and it always feels a little bit better when it's the crosstown rival. Nothing is more fun than getting to play against the kids that I grew up with.”

Top-seed Borgia (2-0) will take on No. 3 seed and two-time defending tourney champion University City (2-0) for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We're really looking forward to it,” Knights coach Dave Neier said. “You know the competition is gonna be outstanding. We've got to be on our game to give ourselves an opportunity tomorrow.”

Borgia will be playing in the final of its own tourney for the first time since knocking off Pacific for the 2018 title.

“I've been coming up here since I was a little kid, so getting to the championship game has been something I've dreamed about since I can remember,” Schroeder said. “It's very special to me and this tournament means a lot to me, so we've just got to go out, play well and get the win.”

Fourth-seeded Washington (1-1) will square off against GAC Central foe Fort Zumwalt North (1-1) in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Jays were paced by Adyn Kleinheider's 16 points in the semifinal.

“It's only the second game of the season and I've got some new guys playing out there,” Blue Jays coach Grant Young said. “Playing a really good Borgia team that had (16) wins last season and has back everybody is a good test for us.”

The first quarter Friday was a back-and-forth affair that saw the teams emerge from it tied 14-14.

The Blue Jays reeled off 12 of the first 16 points of the second quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers by Kaner Young, but the Knights scored eight straight to tie it again at 26 before Young drained his third 3-pointer of the quarter to give Washington a 29-26 lead with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left before halftime.

It would prove to be the last time the Blue Jays would have the lead on the night. Schroeder buried a trey on the next possession to knot things again, starting a 14-1 blitz by the Knights to end the first half up 40-30.

“Really, what turned the game around for us was we played good defense and we got some breakouts where we got some easy buckets,” Neier said. “If you can get some easy buckets in there, it just makes your offense that much more confident and more fluid.”

The overall run stretched to 28-3 when Borgia scored 14 of the first 16 points of the second half to lead 56-34 after an Adam Rickman 3-pointer.

“We had two good quarters in the first half. We moved the ball pretty good and got to the gaps against their zone defense,” Grant Young said. “And then we had a lot of forced and unforced turnovers. We really got stagnant whenever we tried to do too much on our own and you can't do that against the zone.”

Most of that 28-3 run was caused by the two-headed offensive beast of Schroeder and Rickman.

Schroeder had 12 points during the run and scored 22 of his 26 points in the middle two quarters, including four 3-pointers in the second quarter.

“The first quarter, I was just trying to play our team basketball,” he said. “Second quarter just came around and the shots were feeling good, so I just took them whenever I was open and rolled with whatever was happening.”

After a slow start with just six first-half points, Rickman had 10 in the third quarter with all 10 coming in the 14-2 run to start the half. He would go on to finish with 20 points after dropping in 22 in the Knights' first-round win over Metro, four days after he scored all three goals in two games to lead Borgia to the Class 1 boys soccer state championship.

“I think he's gonna get better as we go along,” Neier said. “He really hasn't touched a basketball very many times yet this year, so we're hoping he keeps growing as a player.”