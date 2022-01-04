Schwendeman’s big night lifts St. Dominic to win over University City

U-City (7-5), the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, was playing for the first time in exactly two weeks after COVID-19 issues forced the Lions to withdraw from last week's Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament.

“We had a couple seniors not here. That messed up our rotation and we had to play some freshmen. Against a quality team like this, I had a funny feeling something like this was gonna happen,” U-City coach Kelvin Lee said. “We're happy to be back. We've just got to get our whole team back together.”

The first quarter was slow for both offenses as St. Dominic held just a 7-4 lead after the first eight minutes, but the Crusaders scored 11 of the first 14 points in the second quarter and opened an 18-7 lead.

“In that first quarter, we had to get back into the swing of things,” Roberts said. “We had a couple days off and then New Year's, so we had to get our feet wet a little bit. The second quarter, we executed and then our thing was don't let them back in the game because that's a good basketball team.”

The Lions briefly got their deficit back down to single digits, but the Crusaders opened the lead back up to 15 late in the second quarter and never let it get back under 10.