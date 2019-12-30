Schwendeman's career night lifts St. Dominic to tournament title

Sikeston's Payton Howard (2) moves the ball defended by St. Dominic, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Luke Henke (42) puts up a shot against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sikeston's Nick Harrison (33) puts up a shot against St. Dominic, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sikeston's Payton Howard (2) puts up a shot against St. Dominic, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sikeston's Payton Howard (2) drives the ball against St. Dominic, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sikeston's Kenyon Smith (5) puts up a shot against St. Dominic, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sikeston's Payton Howard (2) puts up a shot defended by St. Dominic's Kyle Crawford (44), Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sikeston's Lontas McClinton (4) puts up a shot against St. Dominic, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Brendan Deters (10) puts up a shot against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Brendan Deters (10) moves the ball against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Brendan Deters (10) drives the ball against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Ryan Schwendeman (34) puts up a shot against Sikeston's Colby Henson (25), Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Anthony Lewis (40) looks to pass against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Brendan Deters (10) moves the ball defended by Sikeston's Nick Harrison (33), Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sikeston's Clark Steward (40) and St. Dominic's Kyle Crawford (44) reach for the ball, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Brendan Deters (10) puts up a shot against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Kyle Crawford (44) looks to pass against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Jason Bland (4) moves the ball against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Dominic's Luke Henke (42) puts up a shot against Sikeston, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'FALLON, Mo. — In his first year as a member of the varsity team, St. Dominic sophomore forward Ryan Schwendeman is focused on the present, not the past.
An unencumbered Schwendeman and the Crusaders made some history with a 59-54 win over Sikeston in the 26th annual St. Dominic Christmas Tournament championship on Monday.
It was the first title for the host Crusaders since 1998 and snapped a streak for the Bulldogs, who had won the last eight tournament crowns.
“It's my first year. I really didn't care about any of that stuff, didn't know it really,” said Schwendeman, who finished with a career-high 24 points. “All I knew was that if we came out and played the way we were capable, we could come out and beat them. I've never played against them before, so none of that history matters.”
A dominant third quarter made all the difference for St. Dominic (6-3), which beat Sikeston for the first time. The Crusaders were 0-3 against the Bulldogs, including a 64-48 loss in the 2011 tournament title game
Down 26-24 at halftime, the Crusaders took the lead for good and pushed it to double digits before Sikeston pulled it back down to 46-39 heading into the final frame.
“I thought we played well the first half, but I thought they made adjustments and to their credit, I thought they came out much more aggressive in the second half than us. All the credit goes to them, I thought they played very well,” Sikeston coach Gregg Holifield said.