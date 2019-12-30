Schwendeman's career night lifts St. Dominic to tournament title

O'FALLON, Mo. — In his first year as a member of the varsity team, St. Dominic sophomore forward Ryan Schwendeman is focused on the present, not the past.

An unencumbered Schwendeman and the Crusaders made some history with a 59-54 win over Sikeston in the 26th annual St. Dominic Christmas Tournament championship on Monday.

It was the first title for the host Crusaders since 1998 and snapped a streak for the Bulldogs, who had won the last eight tournament crowns.

“It's my first year. I really didn't care about any of that stuff, didn't know it really,” said Schwendeman, who finished with a career-high 24 points. “All I knew was that if we came out and played the way we were capable, we could come out and beat them. I've never played against them before, so none of that history matters.”

A dominant third quarter made all the difference for St. Dominic (6-3), which beat Sikeston for the first time. The Crusaders were 0-3 against the Bulldogs, including a 64-48 loss in the 2011 tournament title game

Down 26-24 at halftime, the Crusaders took the lead for good and pushed it to double digits before Sikeston pulled it back down to 46-39 heading into the final frame.