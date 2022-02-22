Schwendeman, St. Dominic end regular season with win at St. Charles West

ST. CHARLES — Ryan Schwendeman knows his days on the basketball court are quickly drawing to a close, so he's savoring every moment.

In his final regular-season contest Tuesday night, the St. Dominic senior forward scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Crusaders to a 74-56 non-conference win at St. Charles West.

Schwendeman came into action Tuesday once again among the top 20 scorers in the area, but basketball will be no more for him next year when he moves on to play football at Southern Illinois.

“You'll catch me in a rec league every now and then or an alumni tournament,” he said. “It's weird to say last regular-season high school game. It's kind of hard because I grew up playing basketball. My favorite sport's football now, but it's definitely a surreal moment. It definitely puts it into perspective for me. You've just got to leave everything you have out there.”

St. Dominic (20-5), the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, remains one of the area's hottest teams heading into districts with an eight-game winning streak and wins in 13 of its last 14 contests.

“We came out early and made some shots and ran our stuff really well,” Crusaders coach Kevin Roberts said. “We forced them into some turnovers and got some run-outs and that really helped us get into the flow of the game.”

St. Charles West (15-9) lost for just the third time in 12 games.

“Throughout the entire game when we were down, I never felt defeated or like this could be a butt-kicking,” Warriors coach Pat Steinhoff said. “We just didn't hit shots and we didn't play very well. They're good, but I wish we could run it back.”

Two other Crusaders notched double figures in scoring as Trevor North poured in 12 points and Matthew Willenbrink added 11 points, but it was Schwendeman who led the offensive charge.

“He's a hell of a player. I've been lucky to have him for three years. He's just great for our team and our program,” Roberts said. “He's a different player than what he was the last couple years. It's like a weight's off his shoulders. He's playing so free.”

Playing in just his sixth game after sitting out due to transfering from University City, Barry Thomas Jr. had his sixth outing of 15 or more points for the Warriors, as he tallied a team-high 17 points. Josh Newell dropped in 15 points and Andre Montemayor added 10 points.

“It was our first game against a very quality top-10 opponent with our full team back and with Barry in the mix,” Steinhoff said. “He's one of the best point guards around. I wish we had a few more games under our belt with him.”

Newell scored the first bucket of the game for West, but the Crusaders reeled off 11 straight points and led by eight after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime.

St. Dominic got a strong first-half contribution off the bench from sophomore Ray Butler, who scored seven points, which was just two points off his career high and three points better than his per-game scoring average.

“Ray's gonna be big for us for a couple years,” Roberts said. “He's shown stretches where he is really dang good and he showed it tonight. He can score in traffic, he rebounds well, he guards, he's tough. He's really come along this year.”

The Crusaders' lead ballooned to 50-30 after three quarters before things got hectic in the fourth.

St. Dominic scored the first basket of the final quarter to stretch the lead to 22, but the shots finally started falling for West as it embarked on an 18-4 run to cut the deficit all the way down to eight at 56-48 with 4 minutes and 10 seconds to play.

“Going into the fourth quarter, I said give me the five most athletic guys I have out there and we're gonna run around and do things that we normally wouldn't do,” Steinhoff said. “And it worked for the time being. But, when you're playing a team like that and you're down 20 and you get it to eight with four minutes to go and you're playing a different style, 20 was just too much.”

The Crusaders answered with a dagger-like 8-1 run over the next minute-and-a half to quickly get the lead back out to 15 and never looked back. The run started with a pair of free throws from Schwendeman, who was a perfect 11-for-11 at the charity stripe Tuesday as part of St. Dominic's overall 19-for-21 effort at the line.

“That might be the first time that's ever happened. I'd have to look at that,” Schwendeman said. “We shoot free throws every morning and I was feeling good this morning.”

St. Dominic is the No. 1 seed for its Class 5 district tournament at Warrenton, which starts Monday with the Crusaders' first-round game against No. 8 seed Fort Zumwalt East (2-23). With just one loss in the calendar year 2022, St. Dominic looks like its firing on all cylinders at crunch time.

“Our defense is where we want it to be at this time of the year. We're playing really well,” Roberts said. “We've had some close games. I know that any game we're gonna be in it, no matter what game it is.”

West also will be the top seed as it hosts its Class 4 district tournament next week, but the Warriors have one more tough regular-season test remaining Friday night at Troy.

“We're gonna go play one of the best teams around, on the road, on their senior night,” Steinhoff said. “We've just got to make sure that we play hard, we compete and we stay together. Because this could be a week where you play two really good teams and fingers are pointing, but that's not how we roll here. But, that will get us ready for districts.”