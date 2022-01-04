Schwendeman's big night lifts St. Dominic to win over University City

O'FALLON, Mo. – Ryan Schwendeman knew his St. Dominic High boys basketball team needed to preserve the lead it staked itself to this time around.
Six days ago, the Crusaders jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead over Fort Zumwalt South in the championship game of their own holiday tournament only to see the Bulldogs tie it within a few minutes, take a lead of their own and never look back in claiming the title.
In Tuesday's non-conference contest against University City, the Crusaders took an early lead, stretched it to double digits early in the second quarter and never let go during a 56-42 win on Coach Ed Crenshaw Court.
“It kind of lit a fire under us, which is something you want to have happen sooner rather than later,” said Schwendeman, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, who scored a season-high 27 points. “Today, we just came out and executed our stuff and played good defense.”
The win was the seventh in nine games for St. Dominic (8-4), which had been among the area's top 10 small schools as recently as last week.
“Our offensive execution was a lot better than it was the last time we played,” Crusaders coach Kevin Roberts said. “The second half, we didn't make a three. But, we knew we could score inside with Ryan and Jason Bland and Luke Vanourney, and then our guards could pick and choose their spots to attack.”
U-City (7-5), the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, was playing for the first time in exactly two weeks after COVID-19 issues forced the Lions to withdraw from last week's Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament.
“We had a couple seniors not here. That messed up our rotation and we had to play some freshmen. Against a quality team like this, I had a funny feeling something like this was gonna happen,” U-City coach Kelvin Lee said. “We're happy to be back. We've just got to get our whole team back together.”
The first quarter was slow for both offenses as St. Dominic held just a 7-4 lead after the first eight minutes, but the Crusaders scored 11 of the first 14 points in the second quarter and opened an 18-7 lead.
“In that first quarter, we had to get back into the swing of things,” Roberts said. “We had a couple days off and then New Year's, so we had to get our feet wet a little bit. The second quarter, we executed and then our thing was don't let them back in the game because that's a good basketball team.”
The Lions briefly got their deficit back down to single digits, but the Crusaders opened the lead back up to 15 late in the second quarter and never let it get back under 10.
“Coach always preaches that whenever we get a lead, we've got to keep it. He always says not to shoot yourselves in the foot,” Schwendeman said. “We did a little bit tonight with some quick shots, but it wasn't in multitude, so we were fine.”
U-City, which was led by 18 points from senior guard Larry Abbey, got within 10 early in the third quarter and 11 early in the fourth quarter, but each time St. Dominic had an answer to keep the Lions at bay.
“We forced them into some really bad shots, we forced some turnovers and we got easy buckets, which we haven't done a lot of this year,” Roberts said. “Against a team like that, that's huge.”
Much of the reason the Crusaders were able to hold the lead was the play of Schwendeman, who delivered one of his most consistent performances of the season. The Southern Illinois football recruit had scoring quarters of 5, 6, 8 and 8 points in Tuesday's victory.
“That big man is a horse,” Lee said. “I don't want to see another one like him again. He's a good player. He's a football, basketball-type. He's a man and we had no answer for him tonight.”