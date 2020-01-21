Schwepker hits 1,000-point mark, leads Fort Zumwalt South past Washington

ST. PETERS — JJ Schwepker had to wait a little longer than he expected, but the payoff was worth it.
Schwepker’s basket late in the third quarter Tuesday was career point 1,000 for the Fort Zumwalt South senior.
“I looked it up a couple days ago,” Schwepker said. “I knew it would probably come sometime toward halftime. It was really cool.”
That bucket was part of a 16-point night for Schwepker, a 6-foot-5 forward. Judah Nunn scored 14 points and Ben Katambwa added nine points as Zumwalt South beat visiting Washington 56-37 in a key Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division boys basketball game.
Nunn, the Bulldogs’ point guard, has set up many of Schwepker’s points and fittingly got the assist on the milestone bucket. But instead of a dazzling pass, Nunn earned the helper on a hustle play as he raced to save a ball going out of bounds and threw it behind his back right to Schwepker, who was all alone under the Blue Jays’ basket.
“Congrats to him,” Nunn said. “I’m proud of him. He’s a very hard worker and it pays off. He deserves it.”
The Bulldogs won their 15th consecutive conference game dating to 2018 and have won seven in a row against the Blue Jays.
Schwepker capped off the memorable night with a dunk and a bucket off of a slick Euro step move as Zumwalt South (10-3, 3-0) built on its lead in the fourth quarter.
“He’s been a really good player for us and our program for four years, but even a better kid,” South coach Bill Friedel said. “A 4.0 student, really turned into a leader for us this year. He represents our program very well. If everybody who came through our program represented themselves like JJ it would be an easy job.”
Todd Bieg scored 14 points and Ryan Hoerstkamp added nine for Washington (10-3, 3-1), which welcomed coach Grant Young back to the sideline for the first time in a month. Young's mother died last week after suffering a heart attack and stroke.
“It’s been a topsy turvy time for our team a little bit,” Young said. “Our kids have been playing with a lot of emotion.”
Washington controlled the first quarter. Connor Vollmer and Bieg each scored six points as Washington built a 14-9 lead heading into the second quarter.
Zumwalt South found its offense in the second quarter. Schwepker scored five points, including a 3-pointer, and Nunn splashed down another from long range.
“I just thought we controlled the tempo most of the game,” Friedel said. “We were able to get stops and push the ball a little bit and that kind of helped us extend our lead.”
The Bulldogs picked it up on the defensive end and led 24-18 at halftime after holding Washington to four points in the second quarter.
“We’ve grinded out a lot of games and we know we can win any close game and that’s what a lot of our games are going to be,” Nunn said. “I have faith in my guys and we have faith in each other that we can win games like this.”
Hoerstkamp rattled off five successive points in the third quarter to draw Washington to within four, but Zumwalt South answered with buckets by Nunn and Katambwa before Schwepker’s layup made it 35-25.
“We weren’t very tough in the first quarter,” Schwepker said, “but as the game got going we got stronger and we started getting the loose balls, started hitting some shots and that was really the key.”