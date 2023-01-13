Second-half rally helps John Burroughs end four-year skid against rival MICDS

LADUE — Darryl “Pee Wee” Lenard sees a lot of himself in Max Steinbach.

Lenard was a 5-foot-7 standout point guard for Saint Louis University in the mid-1980s. Steinbach is a 5-foot-7 sophomore point guard this season for the Lenard-coached John Burroughs Bombers boys basketball team.

“We have this thing. I call him 'Midget' because I was a midget when I played. I sometimes put my forehead against his and we connect,” Lenard said. “I told him, 'Listen, you're the key. You're going to be the difference of this game. If you can handle that pressure and execute, that's the difference.' They made their run when he got two fouls and I had to sit him down.

“Max was wonderful down the stretch for us. The little big man really did a great job of getting his composure, getting us into our sets and handling the pressure to make the right decision. I was very, very proud of him.”

Steinbach poured in 16 points, including 13 in the second half, as Burroughs outlasted rival MICDS on its home court in a 59-49 Metro League victory Friday night at McDonnell Gymnasium.

“He gets on me at practice and says I'm the coach on the floor,” Steinbach said. “He just wants me to be like him.”

The win over its rival was the first for Burroughs (10-5 overall, 1-0 Metro League) since Feb. 8, 2019, snapping a six-game losing streak in the series.

“It means a lot, but we've got to move on to the next game and keep on getting better and better,” said senior forward Trevor Reed, the Bombers' leading scorer this season. “We've just got to practice and use this and try our hardest. Coach Pee Wee is going to trust us and we're going to put trust in Coach Pee Wee. As long as we do that, we're going to string together some wins.”

MICDS (11-4, 1-1) lost for just the second time in seven games. All four of the Rams' setbacks have been by 10 points or less.

“Hopefully we'll get to play them again in districts, but we'll see,” MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. “We've just got to get back in and get to work. Execute some different things and be a little bit tougher. It was all a lack of toughness from our group. In all four losses we've had, we've just been out-toughed.”

Steinbach was in sixth grade the last time the Bombers beat the Rams. Reed and fellow senior Will Chapman were in eighth grade. All three had a huge hand in stopping Burroughs' skid in the series, as Reed (17 points) and Chapman (12 points) joined Steinbach in double-figure scoring.

“I grew up watching Burroughs basketball every single year,” Chapman said. “We had a good first half, but everybody — me included — was trying to do too much. Second half, we came out and trusted each other and moved the ball around. We really played together as a team in the second half and that propelled us to the win.”

The Bombers, the No. 8 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, notched the game's first four points, including a 3-pointer by Steinbach, but the fourth-ranked Rams countered with seven consecutive points and took a 7-4 lead on Marcus Coleman's triple with 2 minutes and 17 seconds left.

Burroughs scored six of the final seven points of the first quarter, with five of them coming from Reed, to lead 10-8.

“We've told Trevor we're going to ride or die with him,” Lenard said. “We told Trevor he's going to be the guy. If we're going to do anything or we're going to go anywhere, he's going to have to be that guy to take us across.”

Brandon Clemens knocked down a trey 36 seconds into the second quarter to give MICDS a three-point lead to help send the Rams to a 17-10 advantage in the period. Three different MICDS players drained 3-pointers in the quarter and Mason Swartz led the way with eight of his 11 points in the first half.

“Mason played a pretty good game,” Wallace said. “He's been doing a lot better. He was five of six from the free-throw line tonight. It was just foul trouble (Swartz fouled out with just over three minutes left in the game). It's hard when you have foul trouble.”

Steinbach drilled a 3-pointer just 25 seconds into the second half to get the Bombers off and running on a 19-9 surge in the third quarter. Reed later executed the first of his two hook shots in the paint and his freshman brother Tristan got in on the act with one late in the third that gave Burroughs the lead for good.

“We work on it all the time,” Trevor Reed said. “Coach Robin Thompson, who actually attended MICDS, helps me and my little brother all the time on post work. I really appreciate that.”

Chapman bookended Steinbach's triple with one of his own to end the quarter as the Bombers turned a five-point deficit around to a five-point lead. He also nailed a trey just over two minutes into the fourth quarter that gave Burroughs a 46-38 advantage.

“That trust helped us break the doubles, find the middle and in turn kick it out to the opposite side,” Chapman said. “That's how I got some open shots and Max got some open shots.”

Coleman tried to will the Rams back into the game with 11 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, but only one other MICDS player scored in the final eight minutes.

“We couldn't make shots. Shots that we normally make,” Wallace said. “I think the other night we played, we made 10 or 11 threes (in a win at Park Hills Central) and we couldn't make any today. They made it difficult on us. They played pretty good defense on us.”

Steinbach helped ice the game at the free throw line, knocking down five of six in the fourth quarter, with all of them coming in the final 81 seconds.

“It's always awesome to silence the crowd over there,” Steinbach said. “They got us three times last year and then they rocked us in football this year. That wasn't fun for me (as the quarterback of the Bombers' football team). It's always fun to beat your rival. They beat us six in a row and now we broke it. It's our first signature win and they're in our district and our conference.”

John Burroughs 59, MICDS 49