Shanklin, Moore use their chemistry to power Jennings past McCluer

FLORISSANT — DeMarion Shanklin and Karl Moore have the potential to be a lethal 1-2 punch for the Jennings boys basketball team.
They showed why Thursday.
The duo combined for 59 points Thursday, as Shanklin scored a game-high 31 points and Moore added 28 points and eight rebounds to lead Jennings to an 84-76 win over McCluer in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game at McCluer.
“We've been playing together since forever from AAU to high school,” Moore said. “We know how each other plays and we know what each other can do.”
Each fell just one point shy of their career high in points. Shanklin, a 6-foot-2 guard, had 32 points in a loss to Urbana last season at St. Louis U. High. Moore, a 6-5 forward, notched 29 points in a win over University City just more than two years ago.
“I like those two guys, they're some quality players,” McCluer coach Gerald Fulton said. “I wish I had them.”
Jennings (2-3 overall, 1-1 league) does have Shanklin and Moore and they are two of the seniors Warriors coach Danny Thomas is counting on for leadership this season.
“We've got a lot of young guys playing with them,” Thomas said. “They've been together with us basically since middle school. They're helping us teach the younger guys along. We've got some really good young guys with promise.”
McCluer (0-1, 0-1) was playing its first game of the season after just recently getting the go-ahead to begin playing.
“I think I was more excited than the kids, but it's all about the kids and I'm so proud that they got a chance to play. That meant a lot,” Fulton said. “For us to be out so long, the last team to get to play a game, I thought we played pretty good against a good basketball team.”
The Comets lost 10 seniors, including their top three scorers, from last season's 22-5 district-runner-up team, so Fulton is still in the process of getting the new players up to speed.
All three returning contributors from last season had solid openers Thursday, as John Baker led the way with 21 points after scoring just 12 total points all last season, Anias Futrell scored 13 and Dennis Keyes tossed in 11.
Newcomer Montez Roberson, a transfer from Trinity, quickly established himself as a scoring threat to be watched with 23 points in his Comets debut.
“I'll go out on a limb and say he's probably the best shooter in the state,” Fulton said. “And Anias Futrell, I think, is one of the top players. So, we've got a few guys we can lean on.”
McCluer didn't initially appear to be playing its first game, jumping out to an 18-13 lead after one quarter. The Comets still led midway through the second quarter when Shanklin came up with a steal and a lay-up to give Jennings just its second lead of the game, a lead they would not give up.
Shanklin's bucket was part of a 10-0 run that helped give McCluer a 42-35 lead at halftime.
“We came out a little flat,” Thomas said. “We knew that they'd be excited with their first game. Credit to them, they came out and played like they'd be playing. It just took us a while to get going.”
Shanklin opened the second half with another trey to make it a 10-point lead, but the Comets would whittle it back down to three on six different occasions, including 60-57 at the end of the third quarter.
McCluer got the opening bucket of the fourth quarter, but Jennings kept slowly building its lead back up to a high of 10 points at 81-71 with 1:28 to play and the Warriors hung on for their second straight win after starting the season with three consecutive losses.
“I feel like we can make a good run this year,” Shanklin said. “All we got to do is gel together, keep playing hard and just come together as a team. Stop the arguing and we'll be alright. We should be OK throughout the rest of the season. We'll just have to see how it plays out and make a good run at state.”