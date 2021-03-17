Shortened boys basketball season in Illinois created some lasting memories

As the ball fell through the basket, Nick Warnecke’s sense of reality warped.
Did that just happen?
A senior guard for the Breese Central boys basketball team, Warnecke was trailing on the play as the Cougars raced up court to get off a quality shot with about six seconds to play in a tie game with rival Mater Dei. Junior Luke Strubhart got the look the Cougars wanted coming out of their timeout, but he missed his shot.
One of Mater Dei’s players batted the ball and it sailed out of the scrum near the lane and into Warnecke’s waiting hands.
“I set my feet and bent my knees,” Warnecke said. “I knew I had to get it up quick.”
The 6-foot-2 Warnecke rose up, let it fly and watched in joyous disbelief as it went in as the buzzer sounded to give Central a 45-42 season-ending win Saturday.
“It was kind of like the shot everybody dreams about,” Warnecke said. “It felt good out of my hands, it looked good. It was a good feeling when it went in.”
With no postseason because of restrictions put in place by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Central’s season ended against Mater Dei regardless of the result.
But if it had to end, then what a glorious end it was. Central finished the abbreviated winter season 15-0 as Warnecke was swamped under a dogpile after the students that had been allowed to attend the game mobbed him.
“It was almost like a normal game,” Warnecke said. “It had a normal game feel.”
Save the hoop, the court and the ball, nothing was normal about high school basketball in Illinois this winter. The season was paused in November by the IDPH. It did not restart until February. When it did begin again, it was with the knowledge there would be no playoffs. For the second consecutive year, Illinois did not crown any state champions in boys basketball.
Everyone wore masks, including the players on the court. Spectator restrictions were put in place.
“The kids just battled through it,” Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. “The kids were so eager to play and get some normalcy they never really complained.”
There were stipulations for scheduling. Games were to be played against conference opponents or those that resided within each school’s designated COVID-19 region.
With no playoffs to consider and concerns about quarantines, schools and conferences were on their own to figure out how to make the season as fun and memorable as possible. It wasn’t how anyone wanted things to go, but it was better than spending the winter locked out.
“The crazy part is we were so dead in the water, we were just excited to play,” Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said.
The Southwestern Conference decided it would use its season to set up seeding for a postseason tournament that would then decide the league champion.
It was an interesting wrinkle that turned out to have significant implications.
Belleville East went 11-1 to earn the top seed in the conference tournament. The Lancers swept the home-and-home series with every league opponent except rival Belleville West. They eked out a 39-38 win over Edwardsville when senior guard Ethyn Brown drained a half-court heave at the buzzer.
“It definitely meant a lot,” Brown said. “It kept us undefeated. I’m going to remember that for years.”
Entering the season, Belleville East wasn’t expected to contend for the league title. The Lancers had a solid senior core and some young, talented players, but those qualities are not hard to find in the Southwestern Conference. East St. Louis had a load of talent. Collinsville was coming off its best season in a long time. Edwardsville always is in the mix. Belleville West was senior-heavy and hungry, too.
“It’s crazy, coming into the season everyone was doubting us,” Brown said. “We had no size. On paper were don’t look so good.”
On the court the Lancers were nearly unbeatable in the five-week sprint. Brown averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game to lead the team.
As Belleville East started hot and carved up the competition, East St. Louis, still the reigning Class 3A champion, sputtered. With new players in new roles and several transfers who were getting acclimated to the team, the Flyers lost their season debut to Belleville East and after their first seven games were 3-4.
“Coming into the season we really had two contact days of practice,” East Side coach Mark Chambers said. “We weren’t ready.”
As the number in the loss column grew bigger the Flyers grew more frustrated. They knew they were better than what they were showing on the court.
“We had a lot of talent,” senior forward David Granger said. “We started taking those losses and it made us look in the mirror. We got it together and started winning.”
One of the biggest moments of the season, however, came in a loss. Edwardsville walked into the Flyers’ gym and beat East St. Louis 55-43 on senior night. It was the last home game for the Flyers and they walked off the court without a victory.
It was the last time they would do that.
East St. Louis won at O’Fallon to end the regular season and secured the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament.
Over the course of three days — actually two and a half — the Flyers went on the road and showed the Southwestern Conference why they were the favorite in November. East Side won at Collinsville on Thursday, beat top seed Belleville East 52-46 on Friday night and the next afternoon held on for a 30-27 revenge win at Edwardsville to claim the tournament title.
Beating the Tigers in the conference championship game was icing on the cake for Granger and the Flyers.
“They’re a tough team to beat, they know how to win games, they’re so fundamental,” Granger said. “It felt really good, especially being the last game.”
Central, Belleville East and East St. Louis all wished there was some sort of playoff. They showed so much in their brief season they all believe they could have made something magical happen.
“We felt we could go far in the state tournament,” Brown said.
“We know we had a chance to do something really special,” Warnecke said.
“We’d have made a state run,” Granger said.
Though that wasn’t in the cards this year, the players all agreed that having this appetizer of a season was better than missing out on the whole meal.
“All I wanted to do and all my teammates wanted to do was play basketball one last time together in our high school careers,” Brown said.
They got to do that, albeit for just a few weeks while wearing a mask and in front of smaller crowds than normal. But the emotions and memories that will stick with the players from this pandemic affected season won’t be tainted by masks or restrictions. It will be Brown's half-court heave. East St. Louis winning three road games in three days to be crowned league champion. It will be Warnecke burying his first career game winner to take down the crosstown rival and cinch a perfect season.