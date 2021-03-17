Shortened boys basketball season in Illinois created some lasting memories

As Belleville East started hot and carved up the competition, East St. Louis, still the reigning Class 3A champion, sputtered. With new players in new roles and several transfers who were getting acclimated to the team, the Flyers lost their season debut to Belleville East and after their first seven games were 3-4.

“Coming into the season we really had two contact days of practice,” East Side coach Mark Chambers said. “We weren’t ready.”

As the number in the loss column grew bigger the Flyers grew more frustrated. They knew they were better than what they were showing on the court.

“We had a lot of talent,” senior forward David Granger said. “We started taking those losses and it made us look in the mirror. We got it together and started winning.”

One of the biggest moments of the season, however, came in a loss. Edwardsville walked into the Flyers’ gym and beat East St. Louis 55-43 on senior night. It was the last home game for the Flyers and they walked off the court without a victory.

It was the last time they would do that.

East St. Louis won at O’Fallon to end the regular season and secured the No. 4 seed for the conference tournament.