Robert Smith swore there was a jump ball.

He was convinced of it.

When the third quarter began and Smith’s Simeon boys basketball team didn’t receive the ball to start he called over the officials, questioned the scorebook’s accuracy and pleaded his case something was amiss.

One possession in a basketball game doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

But Smith has been around long enough to know it can mean everything.

Especially in a game he wanted to win against a protégé.

Vashon made it moot as it pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 56-46 win over Simeon in the O’Fallon Shootout on Saturday at the Panther Dome on the campus of O’Fallon High.

It was a statement win for Vashon (13-7) against nationally ranked Simeon (24-3). The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and reinging two-time Class 4 champion, Vashon has been guided by coach Tony Irons since the 2015-16 season after previous stops at Imagine College Prep and Madison College Prep.

Along the way Irons crossed paths with Simeon’s Smith at the Nike Elite 100 camp here in town. The underclassmen camp was conducted at St. Louis U.’s Simon Recreation Center and when Smith and Irons got to talking they hit it off.

“Me and Coach Smith are like family,” Irons said. “He’s like a big brother to me.”

A big brother with a resume that’s second to none in the basketball-mad state of Illinois. Smith is in his 19th and final season at Simeon. In that time he’s guided Chicago’s Wolverines to seven city championships and a state-record six state championships. The most recent was the Class 4A crown in 2012-13 which was the fourth consecutive championship for the Wolverines.

Smith made his debut as Simeon’s coach in 2004, the same night Derrick Rose made his for Simeon. In his tenure Smith has coached several NBA players, including Rose, Jabari Parker, Talen Horton-Tucker and others.

On Jan. 24, Smith picked up win 500 when his Wolverines beat Brooks 82-36. He was honored for that milestone by the O’Fallon Shootout just before Simeon tipped off against Vashon.

Smith — whose signature look has been a spectacular pair of Gucci glasses — wants his team to win every game, but finding a way to beat Irons would have meant a little more if only because they have become so close over the years.

“We talk to each other at least two or three times a week. It’s a great friendship,” Smith said. “I was going to win tonight anyway if I won or he won. It’s always good competing against him, though. This is only our second time playing each other. It’s been great the two times.”

It has been great despite the results. Saturday’s win was the second time Vashon and Irons bested Smith and Simeon. They previously played in the 2020 Highland Shootout, with Vashon scoring an 80-71 win.

“He’s probably the only person that has a winning record against me,” Smith said with a smile.

Vashon takes on another big-time Illinois foe when it hosts East St. Louis (18-6) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.