Simon shines as Whitfield beats Webster Groves, draws CBC in Webster Classic final

WEBSTER GROVES — Nolan Simon knew what was coming Friday night.

A senior guard for the Whitfield boys basketball team, Simon expected Roberts Gym to be rocking when the Warriors took on host Webster Groves in the semifinals of the Webster Classic.

“We knew this would be a packed game, we knew about the atmosphere coming in,” Simon said.

The Warriors knew and they thrived.

Whitfield started off hot and never cooled as it beat Webster Groves 57-42.

Whitfield (4-1) advanced to play CBC (3-1) in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Webster Groves (1-2) draws John Burroughs (3-3) in the third-place game at 3 p.m. CBC defeated John Burroughs 66-56 in the nightcap.

It’s the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2012 that the Statesmen won’t play for their own tournament championship.

Simon is a huge reason why. The 6-foot combo guard scored a game-high 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and made four steals as he was the most impactful player on the court.

“He shot the ball well. He’s been working on it all year, just improving his 3-point shot,” first-year Whitfield coach Chris Pitts said. “He’s spectacular on defense on the ball. He’s a hell of a player.”

He has a strong running mate in senior guard Jorden Williams who had 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal of his own.

“Those two senior guards as good of a backcourt as anybody,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said. “They did a good job of mixing things up and keeping us out of rhythm.”

The Warriors scored the first seven points of the game and led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Webster Groves started to find its groove in the second quarter as freshman guard Quincy Williams buried a 3-pointer and senior guard RJ Trevino went coast-to-coast to put the Statesmen ahead 14-11 a minute into the second. But even as the Statesmen tried to go on a run the Warriors stayed tight as Simon and Jorden Williams continued to hit big shots.

Webster Groves junior swingman Iziah Purvey picked up his second foul with 2 minutes and 55 seconds to play in the second quarter and went to the bench. The 6-foot-4 Purvey is Webster’s best interior scorer, an adept ball handler and an excellent passer. For a team that’s already missing starting senior point guard and captain CJ Lang, losing Purvey for any significant amount of time is a challenge.

Whitfield took advantage as it went on a 9-0 run. It wasn’t until Purvey returned and scored a putback at the buzzer that the Statesmen broke their scoreless streak.

Whitfield led 30-20 at half.

Even with Purvey on the court in the third quarter Whitfield continued to maintain its lead and extend it as Simon hit a pair of 3-points including one at the end of the period to push the Warriors’ lead to 39-26.

Webster Groves managed put a spurt together in the fourth quarter behind its defense. The Statesmen were able to speed up the pace of the game and got transition opportunities because of it. Trevino and Williams hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cut Whitifled’s lead to 46-37 with 3:34 to play.

But Warriors remained calm. Senior guard Jayden Williams scored his only field goal of the night, a layup, to push the lead to double-digits. Webster Groves would come no closer.

“We bounced back, we didn’t quit, we kind of clawed our way back but the damage is done,” Mathes said.

Trevino led the Statesmen with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Purvey scored nine and Williams had six points.

Webster Groves doesn’t have long to find the answers it was missing Friday night. The field at the Webster Classic is as good as it’s been recently in part because of the parity in the area this winter. On any given night anyone can win and anyone can lose.

“That’s why you invite these guys here. It’s a great character test to see how you respond,” Mathes said. “I’m excited for the challenge. I think we’ve got guys that can step up and answer the bell but it’s not going to be easy.”

Whitfield’s task won’t be easy either. The Warriors go from beating the reigning Class 5 champion on its own court to facing last year’s Class 6 champ. If they play like they did Friday they’ll give themselves a chance at something special.

“We all played hard, we all hit shots, we all trusted in ourselves and we got the victory,” Simon said. “Even though it feels good to beat the home team in their own tournament, we’re still focused and locked in and getting prepared for this game right here.”

22nd Webster Classic semifinal: Whitfield 57, Webster Groves 42