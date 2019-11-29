Lift for Life's Rico Singleton (2) goes up for a layup during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lift for Life's Dakari Gray (44) goes up for a layup during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei's Aiden Moss (22) goes up for a layup past the Lift for Life defender during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Mater Dei's Grant Goebel (5) hangs in the air for a layup past Lift for Life's Malcolm Johnson (3) during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lift for Life's Rico Singleton (2) goes up for a layup during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Lift for Life's Dakari Gray (44) goes up for a layup during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Mater Dei's Aiden Moss (22) goes up for a layup past the Lift for Life defender during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Paul Halfacre
Mater Dei's Grant Goebel (5) hangs in the air for a layup past Lift for Life's Malcolm Johnson (3) during a game in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
EDWARDSVILLE — Torrey Davie had no doubts when Rico Singleton glided towards the basket.
With the game on the line, the Lift for Life coach wanted the ball in the hands of his junior guard.
"He's always ready for the moment," Davie said.
The Hawks' first-year coach was correct.
Singleton's game-winning layup with six seconds left helped Lift for Life slip past Mater Dei 63-62 and clinch a spot in the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tipoff final on Friday night.
"I wanted it. We wanted it badly, so I had to make it work," Singleton said.
Lift for Life (3-0) will play Alton Marquette (3-0) for the title at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mater Dei (2-1) dropped to the third-place game to face the host the Knights (2-1) at 5:30 p.m Saturday.
Lift for Life is off to its start since it began the 2014 season 3-0.
"It feels good, but we have a long way to go," Davie said. "The whole team isn't with us just yet. It's a process with a new coach, new system, merging it all together, but I'll take 3-0."
The 6-foot-1 Singleton scored 17 of his 18 points in the second half, including a pair of layups to secure the victory. The first gave the Hawks a 61-60 lead when he sliced through the Mater Dei defense and laid it up and in with 30 seconds to play.
Senior guard Jacob Schadegg had a response for Mater Dei as he lowered his head and bulldozed his way for a go-ahead layup for the Knights with 15 seconds left in regulation.
But that was just enough time for Singleton.
"I was actually going to pass it, but I saw a wide-open layup, so I just went on in," Singleton said.
A stolen inbound pass gave the Knights a last gasp with 1.2 seconds left in regulation, but the rushed shot attempt clanged off the back iron.
"That's a quality basketball team who are well-coached," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "They did a nice job and did a lot of good things. The entire game we just told the kids to position yourself to give yourself a shot at the end and they did that."
Schadegg led the way for the Knights with 20 points. Senior forward Caleb Zurliene led Mater Dei with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and five blocks.
Singleton, the Hawks' leading scorer so far, was limited to just one point in the first half.
"He was a little down on himself down the half, but I told him that we were going to need him down the stretch," Davie said. "They're a great program and we knew it was going to be close late. We knew he'd have to get us a big basket for us."
While Singleton struggled in the first half, Dakari Gray helped the Hawks take flight offensively with 13 points in the first half. The senior finished with 17.
"He plays so hard and is such a great kid," Davie said. "He's a true student of the game and played really well for us. He's athletic and scores and had 17 big points for us. He works so hard."
Mater Dei was playing without two starters who were dealing with injuries sustained earlier in the week.
"Not having them was huge," Schadegg said. "(Mitchell) Haake and (Zach) Napovice are game-changers. Those are two kids who are vital pieces to our puzzle. But there's nothing you can do about it, just keep playing next man up."
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Mater Dei vs. Lift for Life
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.