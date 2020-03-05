Skoff savors senior season as De Smet rematches with CBC

That De Smet has gone six seasons without a district title is unprecedented over the last five decades.

Between 1971 and 2013, the Spartans won 31 district plaques. They won nine in a row between 1977 and 1985. They ripped off a streak of eight in a row between 1995 and 2002. There have been two streaks of four consecutive district crowns. Up until 2013, not one class of basketball players graduated without at least one district championship on their resume.

Skoff has been close throughout his career. Friday will be the third district championship appearance for De Smet in his four seasons. It will also be the third time CBC is standing in the way.

Instead of shrink from the past, the 6-foot-4 and 190-pound Skoff welcomes the chance to change the future.

“It’s a challenge I like to accept,” Skoff said. “We want to play the best and to be the best you have to beat the best.”

De Smet showed it has the ability to do just that.

In their first meeting with the Cadets this season, the Spartans used their size to their advantage in the paint as junior posts Yaya Keita (6-foot-9) and Sekou Gassama (6-foot-10) dominated on the glass and plugged up the driving lanes.