Slam, dunk, do the freak. The day Soldan stopped the DeSmet streak

In 1979, the DeSmet basketball team was one game away from tying the state record of 64 wins in a row. Soldan made sure they didn't get there. Here is our coverage from the Dec. 9, 1979 Post-Dispatch.
The Streak now stands at four. The Soldan Streak, of course.
In the world of high school basketball winning streaks, the old order changeth. Soldan's Tigers defeated DeSmet's Spartans 67-63, Saturday night in the championship game of the DeSmet tournament, ending DeSmet's magnificent winning streak at 63 games.
"Most people put emphasis on the streak," said Soldan Coach Marvin Neals. "But our main objective was to win the tourney."
It was hard not to put emphasis on the streak of 63 victories. It was, after all, the longest current streak in the nation. And it was just one victory away from tying the Missouri record of 64 consecutive victories set by Glasgow in 1974 and 75.
The end of the streak was not unexpected. Mark Dressier and Steve Stipanovich, the two players most Responsible for the streak reaching 60, now are playing for the University of Missouri.
"We knew our day was coming," said DeSmet Coach Rich Grawer.
At first, it appeared that day might come in Friday's semifinals of the tourney. The Spartans needed a basket at the buzzer to send their game with East St. Louis Lincoln into overtime. And then they needed two overtimes to win. When the Spartans fell behind by 17 points in the second half of the championship game against Soldan, the day was indeed at hand. But not without a fight.
"The kids dove and they scrapped," said Grawer.
"They didn't know how to lose," said Neals.
That 17-point deficit was wiped out completely and with less than three minutes to play in the game, DeSmet took a 58-57 lead on a three-point play by sophomore Steve Musser. But Neals wasn't worried.
"When you beat a 17-point lead, it takes a lot out of you," Neals said.
That seemed to be the case. The Spartans may have peaked too early. Soldan's Chris Moore (who led all scorers with 21 points) and Percy Holden hit a couple of jumpers. DeSmet juniors Rick Calcaterra and Bob Schreiber fouled out and the streak had ended.
And from the Soldan cheering! section came the chant: Slam, dunk, do the freak. We just stopped your winning streak.
"I didn't hear that," said Neals. "But it has nice ring to it."
This should restore some clout to the Public High League. And it certainly does a lot for Soldan."
