SLUH clamps down to end three-game losing streak to Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — Erwin Claggett buried his face into his hands.
The St. Louis U. High boys basketball coach, Claggett was ecstatic when sophomore point guard Jaden McClain shook his defender and stepped into the lane for a wide-open layup Wednesday night. Claggett already had counted the two points when his point guard pulled the ball down and flung it to the right wing and the waiting hands of wide open junior guard Freddie Cooper.
Cooper buried the 3-pointer, but Claggett needed a moment to compose himself.
“He knows if Freddy gets his feet set he’s usually going to knock it down,” Claggett said. “I like the two points, but we talk a lot about sharing the ball and making plays for others. That was what he did.”
McClain might give Claggett heart palpitations, but he was rock solid as SLUH beat Webster Groves 52-45 at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.
It’s the first win for SLUH (6-6) at Roberts Gym since the 2016 postseason and ended a three-game skid to Webster. The Junior Billikens did it with defense.
SLUH led 8-7 after the first quarter and both teams traded 3-pointers to start the second quarter. Webster took a 12-11 lead when sophomore guard Matt Enright dropped in a runner with 5 minutes and 32 seconds to play in the second. It was the Statesmen’s last basket of the half. There were no field goals, no free throws, no nothing. The Junior Billikens took a 13-12 lead when McClain answered Enright on the other end and started what would become a 16-0 run headed into halftime.
SLUH led 27-12 at the break. Webster never got closer than seven in the second half.
“It’s really special,” McClain said. “We’re all bought in to the defense and we’re just continuing to play hard, fight on rebounds and get on the floor.”
SLUH got a nice boost from freshman post Zachary Ortwerth. The 6-foot-4 Ortwerth was tasked with defending Webster junior forward Luke Maupin, also 6-foot-4. Ortwerth used his strength and quick hands to disrupt the Statesmen’s entry passes and muscle Maupin off the block. Try as it might, Webster couldn’t establish an inside-out game.
“It started with the angle of the pass, not catching where we wanted to, not finishing cuts,” Webster coach Justin Mathes said.
The more empty offensive trips the Statesmen had, the more they pressed to get a basket. With SLUH humming defensively, Webster settled for jump shots and was reticent to attack the basket.
“Our patience offensively was not as good as their patience. They were much more patient and got great shots where we settled for some contested ones,” Mathes said. “I thought one of the most telling stats was we didn’t shoot a free throw in the first half nor did we deserve to shoot a free throw in the first half. When you’re not attacking and settling that’s what happens.”
SLUH held its largest lead just after halftime as it pushed ahead 30-13. Webster eventually got some momentum going as senior guard Jacobie Banks slapped together an 8-0 over a two-minute stretch that brought Webster within 30-23. SLUH sophomore guard Luke Johnston knocked down a nice step-back 3-pointer just before the horn that pushed the lead back to 33-23.
Johnston finished with 10 points. Sophomore swingman Nick Kramer had 12 points and nine rebounds. Cooper had eight points and McClain scored nine points to go with four assists. Ortwerth scored five points and made four steals.
“It’s another quality road win,” Claggett said. “We play a couple of freshmen and a lot of sophomores. They found a way to get it done.”
Webster was led by Banks who finished with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Enright scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. Maupin finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
The Statesmen have lost three of their last four home games. They’ll take the court again next week when they travel to Smith-Cotton in Sedalia for the Smith-Cotton Classic.
“We’ve got six practices before we go to Sedalia to get it fixed,” Mathes said. “It’s 2020 it’s time to stop taking one step forward and one step backwards. If we’re going to turn the corner it’s going to have to start on the practice court. The next six days are going to be telling for us.”
SLUH jumps right back into Metro Catholic Conference play when it travels to Chaminade on Friday. The young Junior Billikens are going to once again be tested.
Claggett feels the team is starting to show its potential.
“Tonight is kind of what they’re capable of and the things we work on on a day-to-day basis. It was good for me to see that in a game,” Claggett said. “I think it’s a testament to our boys. I think they played really hard, they were really focused and they wanted to get this ‘W’ tonight. They know that’s what was needed.”