SLUH clamps down to end three-game losing streak to Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — Erwin Claggett buried his face into his hands.

The St. Louis U. High boys basketball coach, Claggett was ecstatic when sophomore point guard Jaden McClain shook his defender and stepped into the lane for a wide-open layup Wednesday night. Claggett already had counted the two points when his point guard pulled the ball down and flung it to the right wing and the waiting hands of wide open junior guard Freddie Cooper.

Cooper buried the 3-pointer, but Claggett needed a moment to compose himself.

“He knows if Freddy gets his feet set he’s usually going to knock it down,” Claggett said. “I like the two points, but we talk a lot about sharing the ball and making plays for others. That was what he did.”

McClain might give Claggett heart palpitations, but he was rock solid as SLUH beat Webster Groves 52-45 at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.

It’s the first win for SLUH (6-6) at Roberts Gym since the 2016 postseason and ended a three-game skid to Webster. The Junior Billikens did it with defense.