SLUH hands University City first loss on Johnston's late 3-pointer

St. Louis University High junior Luke Johnston wanted the basketball and knew what to do with it when he got it.
Johnston hit nothing but net on a 3-point field goal with 8 seconds showing to lift the Junior Billikens to a 40-39 victory Thursday afternoon over the previously undefeated University City Lions at Danis Field House on the SLUH campus.
"I was moving in open space and I just knew my teammates would get the ball to me," Johnston said. "I definitely wanted that shot. The second I let it go I knew it was good. I knew it was the right shot and it went in. I'm so happy that it did."
Johnston led the Junior Billikens with 14 points. He hit four 3-pointers in the victory.
"Oh man, this is the kind of game I expected," SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. "They've got a really, really good ballclub with some good players. They have athleticism and they can get you in a lot of ways. They jumped on us early. But we stayed with it and kept working and doing the things we've been teaching them and it paid off. I knew it was going to be slugfest and it turned out that way from the beginning."
University City coach Kelvin Lee said he felt bad for his team.
"That was a tough one to swallow," Lee said. "That's basketball. We jumped on them early, but we didn't put the hammer down and bury them. We gave them life. I love my guys and I told them that. We'll just have to bounce back. Great teams bounce back."
SLUH (2-2) only led twice in the game, both times coming earlier in the fourth quarter, before the game-winner by Johnston.
Claggett said Johnston was the right Junior Billiken to take the shot.
"That was a heck of a shot there at the end by Luke," Claggett said. "Luke is coming into his own. He's very talented. He wants to make the right play and be aggressive at the same time. That's typical of good players. They don't want to seem selfish. We wanted him to take that last shot. He really had it going. He's a good shooter. That was a perfect shot."
Johnston said the win showed the Junior Billikens can compete with anyone.
"They were really an athletic team and we knew it would be a tough game," Johnston said. "I think as a team, we executed well and played together. We made some big shots. They were leading the whole game but I think our team chemistry and being able to stick together and get some big rebounds and be scrappy won us the game."
Claggett chose not to call a time out when University City senior Jalen Hampton missed his second free throw with 18 seconds remaining after making his first attempt to make it 39-37.
"We let them go," Claggett said. "It worked out perfectly."
SLUH went down the court and Johnston was all alone on right left side of the basket. He buried the shot.
"He just make a play there at the end of the game," Claggett said about Johnston. "He was confident. He had hit feet set and I thought it was going to go in. It was nothing but net. It was good see it."
University City (6-1) still had a chance. Senior Brandon Ming shot from the right side, but the ball bounced up and out as the buzzer sounded.
"He was open and he wanted to shoot," Lee said. "He had a wide-open look. That's all you can ask for in life is a chance. We had a chance. He just didn't make it. They had a chance and made a big shot. It was a heck of a game."
The Lions led 14-10 after the first quarter and then Ming hit two field goals to start the second period, giving the Lions their largest lead at 18-10.
The Junior Billikens hung in there. Charlie Stewart nailed a 3-point field goal as the buzzer sounded to end the half, cutting the University City lead to 22-17.
"That 3-pointer at the end of the first half was a killer I think," Lee said. "That's momentum for them. They hit some big shots."
The Junior Billikens battled hard in the second half. Their zone defense stymied the Lions, who could not run and control the tempo like they prefer.
Aaron Walker Jr. hit a jump shot to pull SLUH within two at 28-26 but the Junior Billikens were unable to wrest the lead away from University City.
Johnston hit a 3-pointer to end the third quarter. University City held a slender 32-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.
"We have some experience so we never panicked or ever felt nervous or anything," Johnston said.
SLUH earned its first lead of the game with 4 minutes and 58 seconds to play when Walker hit a short jump shot for a 35-34 advantage. Hampton, who led the University City attack with 14 points, scored and missed his free throw. Zachary Ortwerth converted two free throws to give the Junior Billikens at 37-36 lead with 2:40 remaining.
Carleton Thomas drove the lane and scored but missed his free throw to give University City a 38-37 edge.
Jaden McClain added 12 points for SLUH. Ming was the only other Lions player in double figures with 10 points.
"I wouldn't call this an upset, but definitely a good game for us," Johnston said. "They're a really good team and we just outperformed them. We're modeled after our coach and it shows. He wants us to play good defense. I think this year is one we really make our mark."