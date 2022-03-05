SLUH wins first district title since 2016, earns rematch with CBC

After a convincing 55-39 victory over visiting Jackson on Saturday that earned it the Class 6 District 1 championship, the St. Louis University High boys basketball team once again is staring down a matchup with CBC.

As opposed to the teams’ first two meetings in Metro Catholic Conference competition, the stakes will be much higher.

Senior Nick Kramer scored a game-high 24 points and senior Jaden McClain had 16 as the Junior Billikens (18-7) earned their first district title since 2016, using their speed in the open court to keep Jackson (14-14) on its heels.

SLUH will meet CBC (23-6), the MCC regular-season champion, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 state tournament at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University’s Hyland Arena in St. Charles.

“For four years, we’ve been trying to get a district. We’ve been working really hard,” said the 6-foot-4 Kramer, who has signed with St. Louis University. “Last year, we lost (to Pattonville) in the district championship and it was heart-breaking. After every year, it’s really sad.

“But me and Coach (Erwin) Claggett, Jaden, this group, we’ve been through so much adversity. We just pushed through it and worked so hard. Our freshman year, we only won five games. But now we’re district champions, and it’s awesome. … This is the best moment I’ve ever had here at SLUH.”

SLUH players received their championship plaque and raced to the enthusiastic student section, where they were promptly mobbed. Kramer and Claggett, meanwhile, embraced outside the locker room, relishing the moment and hoping bigger things await.

Claggett knows it won’t be easy. CBC defeated the Junior Billikens twice, 71-55 on Jan. 27 at CBC and 64-45 on Feb. 16 at SLUH.

“They’re a really talented team,” Claggett said. “Our league is tough. We know each other so well. In our league, if you play well, you give yourself a chance to win. I thought CBC outplayed us, naturally, the first two games, and they won. It’s going to be a good test for us, but I think our guys are really excited about it.”

For now, Claggett is living in the moment.

“Winning a district is a very, very hard thing to do,” he said. “You’ve got so many teams, so much talent — and it’s one and done. That’s how the postseason goes. If somebody gets hot and things go your way, it can happen for you. I’ve been in districts when we’ve supposedly been the best team, the top team, and we’ve been upset. So when you can win one, it’s a special moment.”

SLUH was in control throughout the game. It led 22-14 at halftime, then generated the first six points of the second half. Senior post Kevin Hogan scored on a feed from Kramer, Kramer scored on a drive to the basket and McClain had a steal and went end to end for a layup that made it 28-14.

The Indians got within 36-30 with 6 minutes 27 seconds left in the contest, but the Junior Billikens settled the issued by tallying the next nine points to lead 45-30. The margin swelled to 17 points in a foul-riddled fourth quarter that saw the teams combine for 23 made free throws.

“In the third quarter, we went on a run. We were making shots, then Jackson cut it to six points and it got us a little worried, a little scared,” Kramer said. “But we were ready. We were built for it. We’ve been working for this our whole careers here. We kept pushing through and pulled out the win.”

Kramer was deadly from the line, going 11 for 13 overall and 10 for 11 in the fourth quarter. McClain was 6 for 6 from the line, all in the fourth quarter.

Claggett handed out plenty of credit.

“Jaden and AJ (Walker) controlled the tempo really well,” he said. “Nick kind of closed it out for us really good. I’m so proud of Zach (Ortwerth). He had a shoulder injury and we didn’t even think he was going to be able to go. He’s not even probably 60 percent, but he fought through it. We needed him today.”

Kramer said execution and effort will be needed against CBC.

“You can’t go wrong if you play hard,” he said. “We need energy from everybody. From me, we’ll need rebounding and toughness. Hopefully, our shots will fall. Sometimes they don’t, but if we play hard, do our jobs and do what we’ve got to do, I think we’ll come out with a ‘W.’ I’ve never beaten CBC in my four years here. I want to play CBC at their best. I don’t think they’re going to look past us.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.