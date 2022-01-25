SLUH's McClain beats the buzzer to take down Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — Jaden McClain made it rain Tuesday night.

Then his teammates soaked him.

A senior point guard for the St. Louis U. High basketball team, McClain buried a game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second to play to lift the Jr. Billikens to a thrilling 51-48 win over Webster Groves at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.

“A game winner, you know how that goes,” McClain said with a megawatt smile. “Water being thrown everywhere.”

The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, SLUH (14-3) has won five in a row and ended a two-game skid to the Statesmen.

It might not be a Metro Catholic Conference rivalry, but these two programs have had their share of battles on the basketball court over the years.

“SLUH and Webster coming down to the final possession? That’s shocking,” Webster Groves coach Justin Mathes said with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

“You kind of expect that when you come in here,” SLUH senior swingman Nick Kramer said. “It’s a big game, it’s hard, it’s gritty, it’s not always pretty, but we’re glad to get the win in here.”

Kramer led all scorers with 20 points. A St. Louis U. signee, he’s been big for the Jr. Bills on their recent win streak, which included a pair of victories over the weekend at the Quincy Shootout. Kramer’s father, Jack, is a 1986 Quincy High graduate and the second all-time leading scorer at the traditionally strong hoops program.

The younger Kramer did most of his damage Tuesday night in the paint. He knocked down his first 3-pointer of the game, but Webster Groves’ limited his opportunities from long range. Kramer went to work in the post.

“When that happens it opens up stuff for my teammates,” Kramer said. “My teammates start hitting shots and the paint opens up and you put it all together and it’s a great team win.”

The No. 8 large school, Webster Groves (12-6) has lost four in a row. For a variety of reasons the Statesmen have been without their full roster over the course of the last two weeks. Senior point guard Matt Enright, junior guard CJ Lang and sophomore guard Gianni Ferentinos were all back but nowhere near at the peak of their powers.

Enright scored nine points, Ferentinos scored three points and Lang had two. Webster Groves didn’t make it easy on itself as transition points were hard to come by as SLUH didn’t give the ball away much of the game.

“We’re not in a great rhythm offensively and they kept us out of finding one,” Mathes said. “We never were able to get out in space and get going in transition. We’ve got to be better at that, not letting a team slow us down so easily. When it’s a half-court possession it’s going to be a grind fest.”

It was a full 32 minutes of grind. Webster Groves managed to get a five-point lead early in the second quarter, but McClain canned a runner at the end of the half to give SLUH a 25-24 lead at halftime.

SLUH opened up a 46-40 lead midway through the fourth quarter but Webster Groves answered. Lang scored a tough lefty layup out of a timeout and then Chartrand jumped the passing lane on the ensuing possession and turned that into an easy bucket. In a matter of seconds the lead was whittled to one possession.

“We didn’t close it right,” SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. “We built a lead and we try to close games with free throws and layups but we had three straight turnovers. Give those guys credit, they play hard all the way to the end and they got back in it. We just made one more play than they did.”

Purvey tied the game at 48 when he scored a one-handed runner that danced on every inch of the rim before falling through with 23 seconds to play.

SLUH called timeout with 13.9 seconds and Claggett drew up the play. The first option was to get the ball to Kramer in the paint and possibly a layup. When Webster’s defense shut down that option, junior point guard AJ Walker drove the basket and kicked the ball to McClain on the left wing.

McClain rose up and buried it. He finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

“It’s all about trust,” McClain said. “AJ drove the lane, penetrated, gave it to me and the rest is history.”

SLUH does not get long to savor this win. The Jr. Bills host MCC rival CBC on Thursday, then tussle with Vianney on Friday.

“We have to keep it rolling,” Kramer said.

Webster Groves has endured a miserable month but one Mathes believes his team can weather. There’s plenty of basketball still to be played and the Statesmen are hopeful they can emerge from this storm a better team.

“Every great team I’ve been a part of has had a tremendous amount of adversity,” Mathes said. “Smooth seas don’t make skilled sailors. There is no panic in that locker room. They are still working hard are we’re going to get it figured out.”

