Small schools preseason top 10

3. Westminster

Outlook: Returns all five starters from last season. Senior guard Casen Lawrence (5-10) has grown up on the varsity and developed into one of the area’s most widely respected players. Averaged 12.7 points and 2.9 assists per game but has a court presence that elevates his teammates. Knocked down 77 of his 211 3-pointers and 71 of his 80 free throw attempts. Junior forward Kobi Williams (6-3) was the top scorer with 13.3 points per game. Senior guard EJ Williams (6-1), senior forward Caleb Thompson (6-5) and senior post Austin Vick (6-8) all chipped in. EJ Williams had a team-high 85 assists. Thompson averaged 8.9 points and more than 5 rebounds per game. Vick grabbed a team-high 6.6 rebounds and blocked more than a shot per game. Senior forward Sam Vestal (6-6), senior guard LJ Minner (5-11) and senior guard Matt Buchanan (6-2) were part of the regular rotation last season.