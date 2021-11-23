 Skip to main content
Small schools preseason top 10
Cardinal Ritter 79, Van Horn 76 (2OT)

Cardinal Ritter's Braxton Stacker breaks past Van Horn's Sean Mitchell during a Class 5 boys basketball state semifinal Thursday, March 18, 2021, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

1. Cardinal Ritter

Last season: 20-5, Class 5 champion

Outlook: Won state titles in two different classes the past two years after claiming the Class 3 title in 2020. Remains rock solid with returning senior guard Braxton Stacker (6-foot-4), who has signed with Murray State. Stacker averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and more than a steal per game. Senior post Robert Lewis (6-8) and senior guard Jordan Nichols (6-0) have contributed to the previous two state championships and are in line for larger roles. Lewis averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while blocking a team-high 35 shots last season. Lions have new pieces in sophomore guard Clayton Jackson (6-1) who comes from Mater Dei, California, and senior guard Kristian Davis (6-2) who transferred from O’Fallon Christian, where he averaged 17.6 points and 6.0 rebounds as a junior.

Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball

Vashon's Arlandus Harris (5) is fouled from behind by South Iron's Marco Burse during a boys basketball game on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Vashon High School in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

2. Vashon

Last season: 16-1, Class 4 champion

Outlook: After three consecutive final four trips and state titles in 2019 and 2021, doesn’t have the high profile standout back in the fold and coach Tony Irons is perfectly fine with that. Returns senior guard Ramirez Taylor (5-9) and Arlandus Harris (6-2), as well as junior guard Kennard Davis (6-5). Davis is the top returning scorer after averaging 10.1 points as a sophomore. Adds junior swingman Jayden Nicholson (6-4), who transferred in after St. Louis Christian closed. Junior forward Cameron Stovall (6-5) and junior guard Mason Mosley (5-7) should see a significant increase in playing time this season.

Vashon vs. Westminster boys basketball

Vashon's Recko Bailey guards Westminster's Casen Lawrence during the Class 4 boys state championship basketball game on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

3. Westminster

Last season: 23-6, Class 4 runner up

Outlook: Returns all five starters from last season. Senior guard Casen Lawrence (5-10) has grown up on the varsity and developed into one of the area’s most widely respected players. Averaged 12.7 points and 2.9 assists per game but has a court presence that elevates his teammates. Knocked down 77 of his 211 3-pointers and 71 of his 80 free throw attempts. Junior forward Kobi Williams (6-3) was the top scorer with 13.3 points per game. Senior guard EJ Williams (6-1), senior forward Caleb Thompson (6-5) and senior post Austin Vick (6-8) all chipped in. EJ Williams had a team-high 85 assists. Thompson averaged 8.9 points and more than 5 rebounds per game. Vick grabbed a team-high 6.6 rebounds and blocked more than a shot per game. Senior forward Sam Vestal (6-6), senior guard LJ Minner (5-11) and senior guard Matt Buchanan (6-2) were part of the regular rotation last season.

Cardinal Ritter 47, University City 43 (OT)

University City's Larry Abbey looks over the Cardinal Ritter defense during the Class 5 District 5 championship boys basketball game on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at University City High School in University City, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

4. University City

Last season: 16-4, lost to Cardinal Ritter in a Class 5 district final

Outlook: Senior point guard Larry Abbey (5-10) is back for his fourth season of running the show for coach Kelvin Lee. Averaged 7.6 points and 4 assists per game as a junior. Senior forward Carlton Thomas (6-5) was good for 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and more than two blocks per game. They’ll team with freshman forward Jayden Creighton (6-3) and freshman guard Mike Rucks (5-6) who have shown a tremendous amount of promise in the offseason.

Confluence vs. Westminster boys basketball

Confluence's Trasean White hauls in a rebound during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

5. Confluence

Last season: 13-7, forfeited prior to postseason due to COVID-19

Outlook: Had won seven in a row prior to forfeiting postseason due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. Returns four regulars in senior guard Trasean White (6-1), senior guard Korey Lawrence (5-10), senior forward Kywren Thorpes (6-5) and sophomore forward Bryant Moore (6-5). White, Lawrence and Thorpes all averaged between 13 and 10 points per game. Thorpes led the team by averaging more than seven rebounds per game. Thorpes and Moore were the top two shot blockers last season, too. Adds junior point guard Jamod Robinson (5-10) who transferred from Normandy where he handed out more than eight assists per game to go with the 11.6 points he chipped in every game.

Westminster vs. MICDS boys basketball

Brandon Mitchell-Day of MICDS shoots from the wing during a boys basketball game against Westminster on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

6. MICDS

Last season: 20-4, lost to Westminster in a Class 4 district final

Outlook: Graduated eight seniors but returns its overall best player in senior forward and Dartmouth recruit Brandon Mitchell-Day (6-7) who averaged 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. He’ll be tasked with leading seven seniors who will step into much bigger varsity roles this season. New to the program is junior point guard Marcus Coleman (6-2) who transferred in from Lutheran St. Charles where he 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Sophomore guard Jayden Banks (5-5) is expected to be a nice piece as well.

Normandy 53, Whitfield 52

Tre Williams of Whitfield protects the ball from Laron Wrice-Clark of Normandy in a Class 4, District 5 boys basketball game at Whitfield School in Creve Coeur, Missouri on Monday, March 1, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com

7. Whitfield

Last season: 11-11, lost to Normandy in a Class 4 district quarterfinal

Outlook: Returns every significant contributor from a year ago. Senior guard Tre Williams (6-0) averaged 6.4 points last season but has grown into a leadership role. Junior guards Jorden Williams (5-11), Jayden Williams (5-9), Nolan Simon (5-11), Nick Lewis (6-1) and Bryson Sutton (6-2) give the Warriors extreme depth. Simon led the team in scoring last season with 15 points per game. Sophomore forward Holden Souter (6-5) is the only significant size on the roster

Thayer vs. Lift for Life

Lift for Life's Torrey Davie (5) drives to the basket during a Class 3 boys quarterfinal basketball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Thayer High School in Thayer, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

8. Lift For Life

Last season: 11-13, Class 3 fourth place

Outlook: Expects to go 11 guys deep with plenty of size and length, especially for a small school. Returns three starters from last year’s final four run in senior point guard Torrey Davie (5-10), junior guard Odis Grissom (5-11) and senior post Jeremiah Foster (6-5). Sophomore guard Dennis Olds (5-11) can fill it up in a hurry. Sophomore forward Lajuan Johnson (6-6) and junior guard Cameron Sutton (6-2) are back after both saw limited action last season. Senior guard Tre Brown (6-4) was expected to have a big junior year but was injured. Will add senior Avion Bass (6-2), senior Anthony Caldwell (5-8) and junior Stevie Winston Jr. (6-3) all of whom played football for the Hawks Class 2 quarterfinal team that just finished its season.

Trinity 76, Soldan 56

Soldan coach James Washington gives his players directions during the Class 3 District 7 boys championship basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at North Technical High School in Florissant, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

9. Soldan

Last season: 7-3, lost to Vashon in a Class 4 district final

Outlook: Junior guard Steven Bonner (6-3) is the top returning scorer for the Tigers after averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds 2.75 assists in 10 games as a sophomore. Joined by senior guard Donovan Wallace (5-11), senior forward Mark Ford (6-1) and sophomore forward Abdoul Moussa (6-3). Wallace chipped in 9.6 points and it’s the top returning shooter from beyond the arc as he hit 9 of his 20 attempts.

St. Dominic at O'Fallon Christian Boys Basketball

St. Dominic's Matthew Willenbrink (22) moves the ball during a game against O'Fallon Christian at Christian High School in O'Fallon, Mo., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

10. St. Dominic

Last season: 21-6, lost to De Smet in a Class 5 sectional

Outlook: Returns its top scorer and rebounder in senior forward Ryan Schwendeman (6-5) who averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Matthew Willenbrink (6-0) is a four-year varsity staple. Sophomore point guard Jack Roppa (5-10) will jump right into the starting lineup after seeing action in seven games as a freshman. Junior guard Trevor North (5-10) and senior post Luke Vanourney (6-5) gives the Crusaders some size in the interior with Schwendeman. Coach Kevin Roberts believes this could be the best defensive team he’s had in his tenure.

