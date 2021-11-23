Small schools preseason top 10

1. Cardinal Ritter
Last season: 20-5, Class 5 champion
Outlook: Won state titles in two different classes the past two years after claiming the Class 3 title in 2020. Remains rock solid with returning senior guard Braxton Stacker (6-foot-4), who has signed with Murray State. Stacker averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and more than a steal per game. Senior post Robert Lewis (6-8) and senior guard Jordan Nichols (6-0) have contributed to the previous two state championships and are in line for larger roles. Lewis averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while blocking a team-high 35 shots last season. Lions have new pieces in sophomore guard Clayton Jackson (6-1) who comes from Mater Dei, California, and senior guard Kristian Davis (6-2) who transferred from O’Fallon Christian, where he averaged 17.6 points and 6.0 rebounds as a junior.
2. Vashon
Last season: 16-1, Class 4 champion
Outlook: After three consecutive final four trips and state titles in 2019 and 2021, doesn’t have the high profile standout back in the fold and coach Tony Irons is perfectly fine with that. Returns senior guard Ramirez Taylor (5-9) and Arlandus Harris (6-2), as well as junior guard Kennard Davis (6-5). Davis is the top returning scorer after averaging 10.1 points as a sophomore. Adds junior swingman Jayden Nicholson (6-4), who transferred in after St. Louis Christian closed. Junior forward Cameron Stovall (6-5) and junior guard Mason Mosley (5-7) should see a significant increase in playing time this season.
3. Westminster
Last season: 23-6, Class 4 runner up
Outlook: Returns all five starters from last season. Senior guard Casen Lawrence (5-10) has grown up on the varsity and developed into one of the area’s most widely respected players. Averaged 12.7 points and 2.9 assists per game but has a court presence that elevates his teammates. Knocked down 77 of his 211 3-pointers and 71 of his 80 free throw attempts. Junior forward Kobi Williams (6-3) was the top scorer with 13.3 points per game. Senior guard EJ Williams (6-1), senior forward Caleb Thompson (6-5) and senior post Austin Vick (6-8) all chipped in. EJ Williams had a team-high 85 assists. Thompson averaged 8.9 points and more than 5 rebounds per game. Vick grabbed a team-high 6.6 rebounds and blocked more than a shot per game. Senior forward Sam Vestal (6-6), senior guard LJ Minner (5-11) and senior guard Matt Buchanan (6-2) were part of the regular rotation last season.
4. University City
Last season: 16-4, lost to Cardinal Ritter in a Class 5 district final
Outlook: Senior point guard Larry Abbey (5-10) is back for his fourth season of running the show for coach Kelvin Lee. Averaged 7.6 points and 4 assists per game as a junior. Senior forward Carlton Thomas (6-5) was good for 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and more than two blocks per game. They’ll team with freshman forward Jayden Creighton (6-3) and freshman guard Mike Rucks (5-6) who have shown a tremendous amount of promise in the offseason.
5. Confluence
Last season: 13-7, forfeited prior to postseason due to COVID-19
Outlook: Had won seven in a row prior to forfeiting postseason due to COVID-19 related contact tracing. Returns four regulars in senior guard Trasean White (6-1), senior guard Korey Lawrence (5-10), senior forward Kywren Thorpes (6-5) and sophomore forward Bryant Moore (6-5). White, Lawrence and Thorpes all averaged between 13 and 10 points per game. Thorpes led the team by averaging more than seven rebounds per game. Thorpes and Moore were the top two shot blockers last season, too. Adds junior point guard Jamod Robinson (5-10) who transferred from Normandy where he handed out more than eight assists per game to go with the 11.6 points he chipped in every game.
6. MICDS
Last season: 20-4, lost to Westminster in a Class 4 district final
Outlook: Graduated eight seniors but returns its overall best player in senior forward and Dartmouth recruit Brandon Mitchell-Day (6-7) who averaged 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. He’ll be tasked with leading seven seniors who will step into much bigger varsity roles this season. New to the program is junior point guard Marcus Coleman (6-2) who transferred in from Lutheran St. Charles where he 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Sophomore guard Jayden Banks (5-5) is expected to be a nice piece as well.
7. Whitfield
Last season: 11-11, lost to Normandy in a Class 4 district quarterfinal
Outlook: Returns every significant contributor from a year ago. Senior guard Tre Williams (6-0) averaged 6.4 points last season but has grown into a leadership role. Junior guards Jorden Williams (5-11), Jayden Williams (5-9), Nolan Simon (5-11), Nick Lewis (6-1) and Bryson Sutton (6-2) give the Warriors extreme depth. Simon led the team in scoring last season with 15 points per game. Sophomore forward Holden Souter (6-5) is the only significant size on the roster
8. Lift For Life
Last season: 11-13, Class 3 fourth place
Outlook: Expects to go 11 guys deep with plenty of size and length, especially for a small school. Returns three starters from last year’s final four run in senior point guard Torrey Davie (5-10), junior guard Odis Grissom (5-11) and senior post Jeremiah Foster (6-5). Sophomore guard Dennis Olds (5-11) can fill it up in a hurry. Sophomore forward Lajuan Johnson (6-6) and junior guard Cameron Sutton (6-2) are back after both saw limited action last season. Senior guard Tre Brown (6-4) was expected to have a big junior year but was injured. Will add senior Avion Bass (6-2), senior Anthony Caldwell (5-8) and junior Stevie Winston Jr. (6-3) all of whom played football for the Hawks Class 2 quarterfinal team that just finished its season.
9. Soldan
Last season: 7-3, lost to Vashon in a Class 4 district final
Outlook: Junior guard Steven Bonner (6-3) is the top returning scorer for the Tigers after averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds 2.75 assists in 10 games as a sophomore. Joined by senior guard Donovan Wallace (5-11), senior forward Mark Ford (6-1) and sophomore forward Abdoul Moussa (6-3). Wallace chipped in 9.6 points and it’s the top returning shooter from beyond the arc as he hit 9 of his 20 attempts.
10. St. Dominic
Last season: 21-6, lost to De Smet in a Class 5 sectional
Outlook: Returns its top scorer and rebounder in senior forward Ryan Schwendeman (6-5) who averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Senior guard Matthew Willenbrink (6-0) is a four-year varsity staple. Sophomore point guard Jack Roppa (5-10) will jump right into the starting lineup after seeing action in seven games as a freshman. Junior guard Trevor North (5-10) and senior post Luke Vanourney (6-5) gives the Crusaders some size in the interior with Schwendeman. Coach Kevin Roberts believes this could be the best defensive team he’s had in his tenure.