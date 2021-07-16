Small schools program of the year: Cardinal Ritter did its best work against biggest competition

All of Ritter’s coaches dealt with a level of adversity that was unprecedented. St. Louis City was the only municipality that required athletes and coaches to be regularly tested. Therefore they were much more at risk of popping a positive and triggering a shutdown or season-ending forfeiture.

"It was frustrating, everybody wasn't under the same umbrella," Wallace said. "Certain schools weren't being tested. We had the most restrictions."

In order to minimize potential outbreaks Ritter adopted a hybrid learning schedule. On Monday and Tuesday the juniors and seniors attended in-person school. On Wednesday and Thursday the freshmen and sophomores were in-person. On Friday everyone was virtual.

It turned the simple act of practice from a given into a plate spinning act. Getting freshmen and sophomores to campus on days they were doing virtual school was a chore. Many of the parents were working and the students are too young to drive themselves.

“Some days it was a struggle,” Tiffany Spain said. “We were all affected by it. Safety was the number one purpose, but it was hard for the freshmen to get there. They had to find rides.”