Small schools

Outlook: One of the few area teams to complete its postseason, Ritter returns a multitude of rotation players after it went more than 10 deep last season. Senior guard Mario Fleming (6-foot-3) averaged 18.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He and junior guard Luther Burden III (6-2) should provide the scoring punch. Burden averaged 11 points over the course of the season but was good for about 18 points per game during the postseason. Senior forward Josh Robinson (6-7) chipped in 5.5 points and nearly four rebounds per game while playing behind two other bigs as a junior. Junior guard Braxton Stacker (6-4) transferred in from Belleville East where he averaged 14 point and 5.4 rebounds per game. There are guards everywhere as seniors Jordan Nichols (6-0), Nyjahl Vaughn (5-11), Illyas Harris (5-11) and Malachi Davis (6-1) all return. Junior Robert Lewis (6-8) did not play last season but is expected to be a contributor.