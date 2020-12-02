Small schools

1. Cardinal Ritter
Last season: 25-6, Class 3 state champion
Outlook: One of the few area teams to complete its postseason, Ritter returns a multitude of rotation players after it went more than 10 deep last season. Senior guard Mario Fleming (6-foot-3) averaged 18.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He and junior guard Luther Burden III (6-2) should provide the scoring punch. Burden averaged 11 points over the course of the season but was good for about 18 points per game during the postseason. Senior forward Josh Robinson (6-7) chipped in 5.5 points and nearly four rebounds per game while playing behind two other bigs as a junior. Junior guard Braxton Stacker (6-4) transferred in from Belleville East where he averaged 14 point and 5.4 rebounds per game. There are guards everywhere as seniors Jordan Nichols (6-0), Nyjahl Vaughn (5-11), Illyas Harris (5-11) and Malachi Davis (6-1) all return. Junior Robert Lewis (6-8) did not play last season but is expected to be a contributor.
2. Vashon
Last season: 24-5, Class 4 semifinalist
Outlook: Graduated three NCAA Division I players from its starting five. Returns senior forward Nick Kern (6-foot-4) who signed with Virginia Commonwealth. Kern averaged 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds last season. Senior guard Recko Bailey (5-11) was not asked to score last season but was a valuable defensive presence in the starting lineup. Senior transfer Keshon Gilbert (6-4) signed with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He’s impressed coach Tony Irons with his all-around game. Senior guard Trevon Love (6-1) saw rotation minutes last season. The rest of the Wolverines are unproven but Irons believes they have the talent necessary to maintain the level of success expected at the V.
3. University City
Last season: 18-9, lost to Ladue in a district semifinal
Outlook: Kelvin Lee is in his fourth season as the Lions coach and they are primed to be impressive. Senior standouts Jalen Hampton (6-foot-7) and Brandon Ming (6-5) are leading the way. Hampton averaged 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds last season. He was recently named the most valuable player at the Borgia Tournament. Ming averaged 12 points and 5 rebounds last season. Junior combo guard Larry Abbey (5-10) and sophomore guard Barry Thomas (6-1) are nice duo in the backcourt that Lee said complement one another. Abbey was good for 10.2 points and more than seven assists per game as a sophomore. Senior guard Justin Holland (5-9) chipped in more than seven points per game.
4. Westminster
Last season: 24-5, lost to Cape Notre Dame in a Class 4 quarterfinal
Outlook: Three starters return to the Wildcats who split the Metro League crown with MICDS last season. Junior guard Casen Lawrence (5-foot-10) will step into a larger role this season after averaging 11 points per game and connecting on 40 percent on his 171 3-pointers last season. Junior guards Caleb Thompson (6-4) and EJ Williams (6-1) averaged just more than 11 points and nine rebounds combined while starting last season. Sophomore guard Kobe Williams (6-2) averaged 6.2 points last season. Junior forwards Austin Vick (6-8) and Sam Vestal (6-6) give coach Dale Ribble some inside punch.
5. O’Fallon Christian
Last season: 25-6, lost to Cardinal Ritter in a quarterfinal
Outlook: All five starters from last season are back. Senior guard Roddy Alexander (5-foot-11) was an all-around stat stuffer as he averaged 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Junior guard Kristian Davis (6-2) was good for 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game as a sophomore. Senior guard Kalin Black (6-2) averaged 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds. Junior guard Ray Horry (5-7) averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 assists. Senior guard Colby Bolden (5-10) rounds out the starting five.
6. MICDS
Last season: 23-5, lost to Ladue in a district final
Outlook: Everyone returns as coach Travis Wallace begins his second season in charge of the Rams. The lineup remains huge as seniors Jack Pronger (6-foot-7), Nick Roper (6-7), Aaron Hendricks (6-7), Will Kacmarek (6-6) and junior Brandon Mitchell-Day (6-7) provide an enormous amount of length. Pronger, Roper and Mitchell-Day all averaged between 10 and 12 points per game and around five rebounds a game. Hendricks chipped in 7.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. Senior point guard Sam Wienstroer (5-11) missed a good chunk of last season with an injury but returned to help run the show in February. Senior guard Hasani Spann (6-1) scored 7.6. points per game last season
7. St. Dominic
Last season: 17-11, lost to Kirksville in a Class 4 sectional
Outlook: Brought back all five starters and its top eight rotation players. Junior power forward Ryan Schwendeman (6-foot-4) is a bull in the paint that averaged 15.3 points and 8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Bigger and stronger he’s been unstoppable in the early going this winter. Senior guard Brendan Deters (6-2) ran the point last season and averaged 13.2 points and 6.3 assists. Senior guard Anthony Lewis (6-1) averaged 11.5 points per game and knocked down 43 percent of his 196 3-point attempts. Junior center Luke Henke (6-5) provides some inside toughness. Coach Kevin Roberts said the Crusaders will go 10 deep.
8. Jennings
Last season: 13-13, lost to Vashon in a district semifinal
Outlook: Second-year coach Danny Thomas has his best pieces back on the chessboard Leading the way is senior guard DeMarion Shanklin (6-foot-2) who averaged 19.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. Senior forward Karl Moore (6-5) boasts a 7-foot wingspan that helped him block an area high 175 shots last season. Moore averaged 11.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and more than seven blocks per game. Junior guard Isaiah Payen (5-11) chipped in 6.5 points while leading the team with over four assists per game.
9. Roxana
Last season: 23-10, lost to Alton Marquette in a regional final
Outlook: Three seasons ago started five freshmen that have now grown up on varsity. Of its 10 losses last season only one was by 10 or more points. Returns nearly all of its scoring with senior guard Gavin Huffman (6-foot-3) the top man after averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Senior guard Drew Beckman (5-11) averaged 11 points per game and handed out a team-high 96 assists. Senior Parris White (5-11) chipped in 9.2 points and 6.9 rebounds. Senior guard Braeden Wells (6-0) hit 41 percent of his 39 3-point attempts in limited minutes as a junior. Senior guards Austin Martin (5-11) and Cade Slayden (6-0) rounds out what should be a small but potent lineup.
10. Normandy
Last season: 12-13, lost to University City in the first round of district
Outlook: First-year coach Cary Davis takes over a team with vast amounts of potential. Senior forward Omar Henry (6-foot-7) is the most heralded player area fans aren’t acquainted with yet. Henry averaged nearly 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game as a junior. Senior Jamaray Davenport (6-1) has a jump shot that Lewis gushes over. Junior point guard Jamod Robinson (5-8) averaged 15.2 points and 4.4 assists as a sophomore.
