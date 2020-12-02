 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small schools
0 comments

Small schools

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Cardinal Ritter vs. Charleston

Cardinal Ritter's Illyaas Harris (10) drives to the lane defended by Charleston's Samuel Bledsoe during the Class 3 boys championship basketball game on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

1. Cardinal Ritter

Last season: 25-6, Class 3 state champion

Outlook: One of the few area teams to complete its postseason, Ritter returns a multitude of rotation players after it went more than 10 deep last season. Senior guard Mario Fleming (6-foot-3) averaged 18.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He and junior guard Luther Burden III (6-2) should provide the scoring punch. Burden averaged 11 points over the course of the season but was good for about 18 points per game during the postseason. Senior forward Josh Robinson (6-7) chipped in 5.5 points and nearly four rebounds per game while playing behind two other bigs as a junior. Junior guard Braxton Stacker (6-4) transferred in from Belleville East where he averaged 14 point and 5.4 rebounds per game. There are guards everywhere as seniors Jordan Nichols (6-0), Nyjahl Vaughn (5-11), Illyas Harris (5-11) and Malachi Davis (6-1) all return. Junior Robert Lewis (6-8) did not play last season but is expected to be a contributor.

Vashon vs. Ladue boys basketball

Vashon's Recko Bailey uses his entire body to block a shot from Ladue's Tyler Benford during a Class 4 Sectional boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Parkway West High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

2. Vashon

Last season: 24-5, Class 4 semifinalist

Outlook: Graduated three NCAA Division I players from its starting five. Returns senior forward Nick Kern (6-foot-4) who signed with Virginia Commonwealth. Kern averaged 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds last season. Senior guard Recko Bailey (5-11) was not asked to score last season but was a valuable defensive presence in the starting lineup. Senior transfer Keshon Gilbert (6-4) signed with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He’s impressed coach Tony Irons with his all-around game. Senior guard Trevon Love (6-1) saw rotation minutes last season. The rest of the Wolverines are unproven but Irons believes they have the talent necessary to maintain the level of success expected at the V.

University City 69, Fort Zumwalt North 48

University City's Jalen Hampton jams it in reverse during the championship game of the 68th annual Turkey Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Borgia High School in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

3. University City

Last season: 18-9, lost to Ladue in a district semifinal

Outlook: Kelvin Lee is in his fourth season as the Lions coach and they are primed to be impressive. Senior standouts Jalen Hampton (6-foot-7) and Brandon Ming (6-5) are leading the way. Hampton averaged 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds last season. He was recently named the most valuable player at the Borgia Tournament. Ming averaged 12 points and 5 rebounds last season. Junior combo guard Larry Abbey (5-10) and sophomore guard Barry Thomas (6-1) are nice duo in the backcourt that Lee said complement one another. Abbey was good for 10.2 points and more than seven assists per game as a sophomore. Senior guard Justin Holland (5-9) chipped in more than seven points per game.

St. Dominic vs. Westminster

Westminster's Casen Lawrence (22) drives to the basket during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Dana Head, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

4. Westminster

Last season: 24-5, lost to Cape Notre Dame in a Class 4 quarterfinal

Outlook: Three starters return to the Wildcats who split the Metro League crown with MICDS last season. Junior guard Casen Lawrence (5-foot-10) will step into a larger role this season after averaging 11 points per game and connecting on 40 percent on his 171 3-pointers last season. Junior guards Caleb Thompson (6-4) and EJ Williams (6-1) averaged just more than 11 points and nine rebounds combined while starting last season. Sophomore guard Kobe Williams (6-2) averaged 6.2 points last season. Junior forwards Austin Vick (6-8) and Sam Vestal (6-6) give coach Dale Ribble some inside punch.

O'Fallon Christian 55, Lutheran North 51

O'Fallon Christian's Ray Horry hits a three during a Class 3 Sectional boys basketball game on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Francis Howell Central in Cottleville, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

5. O’Fallon Christian

Last season: 25-6, lost to Cardinal Ritter in a quarterfinal

Outlook: All five starters from last season are back. Senior guard Roddy Alexander (5-foot-11) was an all-around stat stuffer as he averaged 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Junior guard Kristian Davis (6-2) was good for 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game as a sophomore. Senior guard Kalin Black (6-2) averaged 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds. Junior guard Ray Horry (5-7) averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 assists. Senior guard Colby Bolden (5-10) rounds out the starting five.

MICDS vs Westminster Boys Basketball

MICDS' Brandon Mitchell-Day (15) celebrates a teammate's 3-pointer at a boys basketball game on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at MICDS in Ladue, Missouri. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

6. MICDS

Last season: 23-5, lost to Ladue in a district final

Outlook: Everyone returns as coach Travis Wallace begins his second season in charge of the Rams. The lineup remains huge as seniors Jack Pronger (6-foot-7), Nick Roper (6-7), Aaron Hendricks (6-7), Will Kacmarek (6-6) and junior Brandon Mitchell-Day (6-7) provide an enormous amount of length. Pronger, Roper and Mitchell-Day all averaged between 10 and 12 points per game and around five rebounds a game. Hendricks chipped in 7.1 points and 5.0 rebounds. Senior point guard Sam Wienstroer (5-11) missed a good chunk of last season with an injury but returned to help run the show in February. Senior guard Hasani Spann (6-1) scored 7.6. points per game last season

Mater Dei vs. St. Dominic

St. Dominic's Ryan Schwendeman (34) blocks a shot by Mater Dei's Drew Dant (32) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

7. St. Dominic

Last season: 17-11, lost to Kirksville in a Class 4 sectional

Outlook: Brought back all five starters and its top eight rotation players. Junior power forward Ryan Schwendeman (6-foot-4) is a bull in the paint that averaged 15.3 points and 8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Bigger and stronger he’s been unstoppable in the early going this winter. Senior guard Brendan Deters (6-2) ran the point last season and averaged 13.2 points and 6.3 assists. Senior guard Anthony Lewis (6-1) averaged 11.5 points per game and knocked down 43 percent of his 196 3-point attempts. Junior center Luke Henke (6-5) provides some inside toughness. Coach Kevin Roberts said the Crusaders will go 10 deep.

2019 SLUH Legends of Winter Roundball Classic: Jennings vs. Hazelwood East

Jennings' DeMarion Shanklin (10) drives into the paint in the first round of the 2019 SLUH Legends of Winter Roundball Classic on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at SLUH in St. Louis, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

8. Jennings

Last season: 13-13, lost to Vashon in a district semifinal

Outlook: Second-year coach Danny Thomas has his best pieces back on the chessboard Leading the way is senior guard DeMarion Shanklin (6-foot-2) who averaged 19.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. Senior forward Karl Moore (6-5) boasts a 7-foot wingspan that helped him block an area high 175 shots last season. Moore averaged 11.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and more than seven blocks per game. Junior guard Isaiah Payen (5-11) chipped in 6.5 points while leading the team with over four assists per game.

Alton Marquette 35, Roxana 25

Roxana guard Gavin Huffman (with ball) is triple-teamed by (from left) Alton Marquette players Spencer Cox, Brett Terry, and Iggy McKee. Alton Marquette played Roxana in the Class 2A Roxana boys basketball regional final at Roxana High School in Roxana, Illinois on Friday February 28, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

9. Roxana

Last season: 23-10, lost to Alton Marquette in a regional final

Outlook: Three seasons ago started five freshmen that have now grown up on varsity. Of its 10 losses last season only one was by 10 or more points. Returns nearly all of its scoring with senior guard Gavin Huffman (6-foot-3) the top man after averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Senior guard Drew Beckman (5-11) averaged 11 points per game and handed out a team-high 96 assists. Senior Parris White (5-11) chipped in 9.2 points and 6.9 rebounds. Senior guard Braeden Wells (6-0) hit 41 percent of his 39 3-point attempts in limited minutes as a junior. Senior guards Austin Martin (5-11) and Cade Slayden (6-0) rounds out what should be a small but potent lineup.

Lovejoy vs. Normandy

Normandy's Omarion Henry (14) looks for a pass during a game in the King Classic on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

10. Normandy

Last season: 12-13, lost to University City in the first round of district

Outlook: First-year coach Cary Davis takes over a team with vast amounts of potential. Senior forward Omar Henry (6-foot-7) is the most heralded player area fans aren’t acquainted with yet. Henry averaged nearly 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game as a junior. Senior Jamaray Davenport (6-1) has a jump shot that Lewis gushes over. Junior point guard Jamod Robinson (5-8) averaged 15.2 points and 4.4 assists as a sophomore.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports