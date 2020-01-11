Smith buries the winner in OT as Collinsville survives De Smet

“We probably tried to shoot over them a few too many times. They’re big and it took some of the things away we were trying to do,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “It’s hard to go in there when there’s 6-10. It’s something we haven’t seen. We couldn’t get any post up buckets. It changes the way we try to do things.”

Taylor, a Southern Illinois Edwardsville signee, remained relentless. He attacked with abandon and provided the Kahoks with what they needed when they needed it. He finished with a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals to earn most valuable player honors after the game. He said it took some adjusting.

“You have to box out harder,” Taylor said. “They were in the game because they were on the glass. Props to them but you have to push the pace, make them run and get them a little tired.”

The No. 7 large school, De Smet (9-4) was fresh off Friday night’s win over CBC, it’s first in 17 tries against its rival.