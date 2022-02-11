Smith delivers on senior night as O'Fallon outlasts Belleville East

O'FALLON, Ill. — Eaton Smith enjoyed a senior night he won’t soon forget.

The O'Fallon High forward scored a game-high 18 points on Friday — 13 in the fourth quarter — to lead the Panthers to a 61-50 victory over Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference contest at the Panther Dome.

Smith was shifty in the paint and his teammates frequently found him open for layups that enabled him to make seven of his 10 shots from the field.

“My teammates were getting me the right passes and we were all staying together,” Smith said. “It was senior night, so it was all about family.

“I make myself available, but I thank my guards for being able to give me good post-entry passes. We practice that a lot and work well as a unit.”

O’Fallon also received 10 points from senior Caleb Burton and nine points from senior Donnie Whitfield as it improved to 22-6 overall and 8-3 in league play. The Panthers made seven 3-pointers, with six of them coming in the first half when they took control.

The Panthers, who led 24-21 at halftime, closed the third quarter with a 9-0 uprising that gave them a 40-28 advantage.

The Lancers (17-10, 6-4) got to within 43-38 with 4 minutes 38 seconds to play. Smith then scored O'Fallon's next eight points, two on a pass from senior Peyton Mueller that made it 47-38 and two more on a feed from junior Jalen Smith that pushed the lead to 51-40.

East battled back to within 52-46 with 1:45 remaining before O’Fallon cemented the outcome with a 7-1 spree.

O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said Smith has been steadily improving during practice, although he couldn’t have predicted such a big performance. Smith’s previous high in points was 13 on Jan. 28 against Edwardsville. His only other double-digit outburst was an 11-point outing Jan. 31 against Granite City, and he entered Friday's contest averaging 3.3 points.

“They don’t have a lot of size,” Muniz said of the Lancers. “He did a great job as far as looking for rebounds and going after the ball. Our guys did a great of making the extra pass to get him some easy baskets. He’s been working all year, and this has been building up. He didn’t play last year. We’ve been building him up and now he has a lot of confidence. We’re excited about it.”

Junior Antwine Wilson led the Lancers with 15 points, while senior Byron Jones had 12 and junior Jordan Picket had 10.

Pickett was 3 for 12 from the field and scored just two points in the second half — a layup at the final buzzer. He picked up his third foul with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter, and with him out of the action, the Panthers went on their 7-0 surge that put them ahead by 12 points entering the fourth quarter.

“Jordan’s our go-to guy and he’s always going to be our go-to guy,” Lancers coach Jeff Creek said. “But we missed a lot of bunnies and easy shots that we normally finish. We just weren’t getting set and going up strong and finishing. We were fading away, and when you’re fading back, you’re not going to get calls.”

O’Fallon came out on fire as it made five of its first six 3-pointers. Burton and Whitfield had two apiece and senior Tyler Lunning had one. Lunning had another 3-pointer in the second quarter. Whitfield had another 3-pointer in the third quarter.

“We know they’re good shooters,” Creek said. “It’s tough because they have a bunch of good shooters. Those 3's got them going and it was tough for us to come back from that.”

O’Fallon was able to protect its lead, in part, because it took care of the ball in the second half when it committed just three of its 11 turnovers. The Lancers finished with 11 turnovers.

“We came out after halftime with intensity,” said Smith, who also was 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. “Coach at halftime talked about the things that weren’t going the way we wanted them to. We had to come back out with more effort and more intensity.”

