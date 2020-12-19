South Iron hopes loss at Vashon helps lead to bigger wins down the road

Brock Wakefield saw a small opening.
The South Iron senior forward decided to take it.
Wakefield bolted to the basket and delivered a highlight-reel slam dunk for the Panthers' first points of Saturday's boys basketball showdown against Vashon.
"It felt so good — a great moment," Wakefield said.
The rousing slam was one of several big-time plays from South Iron, a Class 1 school.
But Vashon's depth eventually wore down the Panthers, using a fourth-quarter explosion to post a 72-49 win in the contest at Vashon High.
The Wolverines won the Class 3 state title two years ago and reached the Class 4 final four last spring before the tournament was called off due to COVID-19 issues.
Yet South Iron (5-2) was not intimidated.
The Panthers stayed within striking distance until the early stages of the fourth quarter, when Vashon senior standout Nick Kern took charge by scoring 15 of his game-high 27 points.
South Iron — located in Annapolis, 111 miles south of St. Louis — is a traditional small-school power. Coach Dusty Dinkins, who is 383-98 in his 18-plus seasons, put together a rugged schedule in order to prepare his team for the postseason. Last year, South Iron won its first 29 games before losing to eventual state champion Dora 59-54 in the sectional round.
Dinkins didn't want a repeat of last winter. So he ramped up the slate to include the likes of Vashon; defending Class 3 champion Cardinal Ritter; Helias, a Class 4 final four team from last winter; and large school toughie CBC.
The Panthers may not enter the playoffs with a glowing record as they did last year.
But they will certainly be battle-tested in an effort to win the program's first state title since 1965, thanks to games like Saturday's contest.
"We wanted to try and play with that speed and that strength level that (Vashon) plays at," Dinkins said. "As Class 1 players, these guys need to understand how to play at this level. And we learned a lot of that today."
The 6-foot-4 Wakefield, who will play basketball and baseball at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, said the players enjoyed matching up with the lightning-quick Wolverines.
"This is just what we needed," Wakefield said. "We got tired in the end, turned the ball over too much."
Basketball is a passion in South Iron, a school with only 61 students and an upcoming graduating class of 15.
The town of Annapolis and all the little communities surrounding it live for the sport.
"All there is for the kids is family, friends and basketball," said Felina Wakefield, Brock's mother. "That makes these games important."
Wakefield led South Iron with 20 points. Junior Drenin Dinkins, son of the coach, added 18. Marco Burse chipped in with several key baskets.
The Panthers left with their heads held high despite the 23-point setback.
"You never want to lose," Brock Wakefield said. "But there's a lot of things we can be better at. Hopefully, we can learn from this and be a better team."
South Iron stayed within striking distance and was within eight early in the third quarter. A fall-away jumper by Burse trimmed the deficit to 32-24.
Vashon pushed its lead up to 42-28 on baskets by Kern and Kennard Davis.
But the Panthers answered with back-to-back baskets from Burse and Wakefield to get to within 42-32 heading into the final period.
Vashon put the game away with a seven-point blitz in a 13-second span midway through the final quarter. Kern, who has signed with Virginia Commonwealth University, converted off a pair of turnovers and Keshon Gilbert, who is bound for UNLV, recorded an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 55-36 advantage.
"Those guys were tough," said Vashon coach Tony Irons, who was celebrating his 37th birthday. "They have a great tradition and a great program. Coming into this we knew it was going to be a dog fight."
The 6-foot-6 Kern spent much of the first half on the bench in foul trouble before he took the game over down the stretch.
"The first half, we were playing a little selfish, one-on-one basketball," Kern said. "That isn't us. We had to pick it up second half."
The Wolverines also gained some experience by facing a small, yet gritty opponent.
"That's a nice team," Kern said.
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
Vashon vs. South Iron boys basketball
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.