South Iron hopes loss at Vashon helps lead to bigger wins down the road

Dinkins didn't want a repeat of last winter. So he ramped up the slate to include the likes of Vashon; defending Class 3 champion Cardinal Ritter; Helias, a Class 4 final four team from last winter; and large school toughie CBC.

The Panthers may not enter the playoffs with a glowing record as they did last year.

But they will certainly be battle-tested in an effort to win the program's first state title since 1965, thanks to games like Saturday's contest.

"We wanted to try and play with that speed and that strength level that (Vashon) plays at," Dinkins said. "As Class 1 players, these guys need to understand how to play at this level. And we learned a lot of that today."

The 6-foot-4 Wakefield, who will play basketball and baseball at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, said the players enjoyed matching up with the lightning-quick Wolverines.

"This is just what we needed," Wakefield said. "We got tired in the end, turned the ball over too much."

Basketball is a passion in South Iron, a school with only 61 students and an upcoming graduating class of 15.

The town of Annapolis and all the little communities surrounding it live for the sport.