Southwestern Conference foes square off to decide Illinois regional finals

O’Fallon (25-6) at Edwardsville (23-9)

What: Class 4A regional final

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Up next: Winner of O’Fallon and Edwardsville in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be announced.

Breakdown: O’Fallon is chasing its first regional championship since 2013. The Panthers swept the season series with the Tigers and have won three of the last four. O’Fallon junior forward Shaun Riley II averages 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the team. He missed several weeks late in the season after battling illness. While he was out, the other Panthers were able to establish themselves into more prominent roles. Sophomore forward Dawson Algee averages 9.7 points and 7 rebounds per game. Junior guard Drew Tebbe chips in 8.8 points a game and has knocked down a team-best 49 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Caleb Burton averages 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.