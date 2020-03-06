Southwestern Conference foes square off to decide Illinois regional finals

O’Fallon (25-6) at Edwardsville (23-9)
What: Class 4A regional final
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Up next: Winner of O’Fallon and Edwardsville in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be announced.
Breakdown: O’Fallon is chasing its first regional championship since 2013. The Panthers swept the season series with the Tigers and have won three of the last four. O’Fallon junior forward Shaun Riley II averages 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the team. He missed several weeks late in the season after battling illness. While he was out, the other Panthers were able to establish themselves into more prominent roles. Sophomore forward Dawson Algee averages 9.7 points and 7 rebounds per game. Junior guard Drew Tebbe chips in 8.8 points a game and has knocked down a team-best 49 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Caleb Burton averages 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Edwardsville has been rejuvenated this season after failing to win 10 games last winter. The Tigers rely on their rock-solid defense and offensive patience to keep them in games. Their style can be effective this time of year if they can control the pace of play. Junior forward Brennan Weller leads the way with a 19.9 points per game. He’s the only Tiger that consistently scores in double figures and has done so for 19 consecutive games, despite being the top target of every opponent’s defensive scheme.
Edwardsville last won a regional championship in 2017.
Belleville West (16-13) vs. Collinsville (29-3)
What: Class 4A regional final
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Breakdown: The two-time defending Class 4A champion, Belleville West survived rival Belleville East for a third time in a regional semifinal. The Maroons have another tough task ahead in the newly minted Southwestern Conference champion Kahoks.
Junior guard Tommie Williams leads Belleville West with 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. Senior guard Greg Wells averages 11 points per game and is the Maroons best 3-point shooter (41 made threes) and free throw shooter (56 of 74 for a 75.7 percent average.
Collinsville swept Belleville West this season and has won its last three against the Maroons. Senior guard Ray’Sean Taylor leads the Kahoks as he averages 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.72 assists and 2.5 steals per game. The Southern Illinois Edwardsville signee became the program’s all-time leading scorer this season.
Senior point guard Cawhan “Skeet” Smith and senior post Keydrian Jones both average just more than 9 points per game. Collinsville won its most recent regional championship in 2015.
East St. Louis (19-11) at Triad (24-8)
What: Class 3A regional final
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Up next: Winner of Herrin and Marion in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Vernon.
Breakdown: The defending Class 3A champion, East St. Louis went through a ringer of a regular season schedule that included non-conference matchups with CBC, Vashon and Trinity. Plus there were nightly battles in the Southwestern Conference against Collinsville and Belleville West. Coach Mark Chambers wanted to test his team during the season so it would be prepared for this time of year.
The Flyers have won back-to-back regional championships. Senior guard Jashawn Anderson and senior forward LaShawn Johnson average just more than 11 points per game. Senior Armond Williams and freshman Macaleab are good for more than nine points per game. Williams leads the Flyers with 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.
Triad tied the school record for wins in a season under first-year coach Jeff Guidry. The Knights last won a regional championship in 2003.
Senior guard Luke Cox has the ability to go off on any given night. He scored 36 points in Triad’s regional semifinal win over Civic Memorial. It was the fifth time he’s scored 30 or more this season. Cox averages 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Senior Nate Winslow is good for 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Mater Dei (28-5) vs. Alton Marquette (26-6)
What: Class 2A sectional final
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday at Shelbyville High.
Up next: Winner of Nashville and Murphysboro in a super-sectional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southern Illinois Carbondale.
Breakdown: No matter who wins, history says this should be a tight one until the end. The last four times these two have played, the game was decided by six of fewer points. Mater Dei scored a 45-42 win over Marquette on Jan. 3.
The Knights have won 11 in a row. They are led by senior guards Jacob Zurliene and Jacob Schadegg. Zurliene averages 16.5 points per game and Schadegg is good for 15 points per game. Schadegg has hit 85 of his 196 3-pointers. Junior forward Mitchell Haake is good for 10.1 points per game.
Mater Dei won its last sectional championship in 2015 when it finished fourth in Class 2A.
Marquette's last sectional championship came in 2017. The Explorers are led by senior guard Brett Terry, who averages 11 points per game.
Winchester (32-3) vs. Madison (24-10)
What: Class 1A sectional final
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday at Dupo High.
Up next: Winner of Athens and Peoria Christian in a super-sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jacksonville Bowl.
Breakdown: Madison makes its third consecutive sectional championship game appearance. The Trojans have not broken through to a super-sectional since 2015 when they finished as the runner-up in Class 1A.
Madison is led by senior guard Javonnie Moore, who averages 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.59 steals per game. Senior guard Walter Bursey averages 11.9 points per game while senior guard Jalen Moore is good for 12.5 points per game.
As a team, Madison likes to defend with a furious style that has created more than 600 steals, according to the statistics the Trojans have submitted. Javonnie Mooore, Jalen Moore and Bursey all have 122 or more steals this season.
Bursey leads the team with 8.3 assists per game.
Winchester has won three consecutive regional championships and is eyeing its first sectional title since 2011