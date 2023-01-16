Spiller powers Lutheran North past Granite City

BELLEVILLE — It didn't matter where he got his points.

If Bryce Spiller had to get them at the free-throw line, so be it.

But the Lutheran North junior admitted one thing while standing on the charity stripe.

"Yeah, I was a little bored, but a point is a point," Spiller said.

Spiller provided the firepower Monday afternoon as Lutheran North downed Granite City 44-40 in the third game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout at Lynx Arena.

"This was huge," Lutheran North coach Gary Spiller said. "Granite has been on a hot streak and they’re well-coached, got great pieces to the puzzle. There are highs and lows in every season, hopefully, this is something we can build on and get some momentum coming into the second half of the season."

Lutheran North (11-7) pushed its winning streak to three games.

Spiller led all scorers with 18 points, with nine of them coming on free throws. It's the third time this season he's gotten nine points at the line.

The Crusaders junior averaged 21.8 points a game going into the contest, ranking among the top 10 in the area. It's the first time a Crusaders player has averaged more than 20 points a game since Anthony Virdure averaged 22.1 points a game in 2012-13.

Being one of the top scorers in the area, Gary Spiller, his father, knew Bryce would garner a lot of attention.

"He’s at the top of every scouting report and has seen every single defense," Gary Spiller said. "The thing I loved about his game (Monday) was he was mentality tough and stuck through it. Took what he could get and didn’t force too much. He attracted the defense and that opened things up for other guys."

Though he shot 4-for-11 from the field, he didn't hang his head.

"I just go back to my roots and think what can I do to help my team," Bryce Spiller said. "Passing, cutting without the ball, etc."

He also dished out three assists and had two steals.

"He attracted the defense and opened things up for other guys," Gary Spiller said. "I’m proud of his growth and maturity."

Ike Prude had five points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Crusaders.

Granite City (10-9) saw its five-game winning streak snapped as it struggled with turnovers in the first half.

The Warriors coughed up the ball 15 times and missed 15 of their 20 shots in the first half.

"We never got into a rhythm, but part of that was that we got into foul trouble," Granite City coach Gerard Moore said. "I thought Lutheran North did a good job of making adjustments of putting heavy heat on the ball understanding that we have backup guys in there."

One of the big pieces missing in the first half was junior Trevon Bond, who was saddled with foul trouble early.

"That’s huge because he’s 90 percent of our ball security and gets us into our offense," Moore said. "Take that away, it makes things difficult. I’ve got to do a better job of figuring things out. We just got to go back to the drawing board and we’ll figure it out."

Bond still finished with a team-high 12 points and had five assists. Junior Mario Brown recorded eight points and pulled down 12 rebounds.