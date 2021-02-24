St. Charles West completes gauntlet to earn share of GAC North title

ST. CHARLES — Brayden Wampler-Foust knew there was no margin for error.
If his St. Charles West boys basketball team wanted to lay any claim to a share of the GAC North championship, the Warriors would have to pull off the remarkable feat of winning five conference games in a span of seven days.
Mission accomplished.
West jumped out to a huge lead and then weathered a furious comeback to earn a 63-57 win over Winfield in the teams' conference tilt Wednesday night at West.
The win gives West and rival St. Charles matching 6-2 marks atop the GAC North. Winfield could have claimed the league title outright with a win Wednesday, but instead fell to 5-2 with one more conference game remaining on Friday.
“If we lost any of those games, we would not get this, so it was big-time for sure,” Wampler-Foust said. “We had to play 30 percent of our season in the last week. It definitely means a lot. I'm speechless. I can't even describe it.”
The brutal stretch was due in part to a series of COVID-19 quarantines West had to endure during the course of its season.
“I'm exhausted. This has been a crazy year. Four quarantines and 50 Zoom practices. But, this group of seniors has waited for this moment. They deserve it,” West coach Pat Steinhoff said. “This is a character, life-lesson week. You know how many lessons these kids have learned in this week? This is why we play athletics. For moments later in their lives that won't be too big for them because they've done something that I don't think many teams are ever going to do in high school basketball.”
West (8-8) started its streak with a win over Warrenton last Thursday. A win over Orchard Farm in a game that tipped off at 10 a.m. Saturday was followed by another win over the Eagles on Monday. And then came the two biggest wins in the stretch, as West knocked off the two teams it was looking up at in the standings in St. Charles on Tuesday and Winfield on Wednesday.
“It was a tough week,” West senior center John Wilson said. “I did not want to get up Saturday morning for that game, but I knew we had to get that win. And that really started us off right.”
Wilson led four West players in double figures Wednesday with 19 points and has averaged 18.4 points during the five-game win streak. Wampler-Foust scored 16 points and Josh Newell and Braden Goellner chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Winfield (14-7), which got a game-high 22 points from Kannon Schutte and 12 points from D.J. Gillespie, scored 31 points in the final quarter Wednesday after scoring just 26 in the first three quarters combined, but the Warriors couldn't quite dig all the way out of the massive hole they were in.
“That's back-to-back games where I haven't had those guys ready to go and other teams have come out and lit it up on us,” Winfield coach Bryan Keim said. “When you get down early, it's hard to come back against quality basketball teams.”
What seemed like a rout when the fourth quarter started turned into a nailbiter.
West knocked down a 3-pointer to start the quarter to take a 48-26 lead. But, that lead got whittled all the way down to three points with a 27-8 Winfield run over the next six minutes.
Winfield actually had a chance to tie the game, but missed a tying 3-point attempt with 52 seconds left and Wampler-Foust and Newell combined to hit seven free throws in the final 45 seconds to seal the win.
“They got extremely hot in the fourth quarter,” Wampler-Foust said. “Definitely scary moments. But, I shoot 100 free throws, so it was just repetition.”
West enjoyed a strong start to the game, scoring the first eight points before the game was two minutes old and emerging with a 19-7 lead after one quarter.
“The first quarter was huge for us,” Wampler-Foust said. “Basketball is always a game of runs. We start out the first quarter, they come out fourth quarter. If none of us have those runs, it's a completely different ballgame.”
After a West 3-pointer to start the second quarter, Schutte embarked on a personal 9-0 run to cut the Winfield deficit down to six, but Goellner responded with five straight points of his own as part of an 8-2 spurt by West to close the first half with a 30-18 lead.
Schutte scored all 11 of Winfield's points in the second quarter and 16 of its 18 first-half points.
“We're obviously trying to get him involved a lot early, but we had other guys that had opportunities,” Keim said. “We've just got to convert.”
West enjoyed a 15-8 advantage in the third quarter and held a seemingly comfortable lead heading into the fourth, but instead had to hold on for dear life at the end.
The busy stretch continues for West, as it will host Troy on Friday evening and then turn around and play at Parkway Central in the Class 5 District 7 opener at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I just can't wait to see them tomorrow and have a day of no game and relax and go out to dinner with the guys,” Steinhoff said. “I'm looking forward to it.”
Despite losing its chance at the outright conference title, Winfield can still stake its claim in a three-way tie with St. Charles West and St. Charles with a win over Orchard Farm in the regular season finale on Friday.
“No time to sulk,” Keim said. “Orchard's going to come to our home court and give us their best effort. They're in our district and we could potentially see them in the semifinal round on Tuesday, so they're going to want to play well. It's going to be a dogfight no matter what.”