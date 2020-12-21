St. Charles West knocks off Francis Howell Central for third consecutive win

COTTLEVILLE — Brayden Wampler-Foust wasn't happy with the way he shot the ball Monday night, but he had a knack for hitting big shots at key moments of the game.
The St. Charles West senior guard scored five straight points to break open a tie game early in the second half and then knocked down a key 3-pointer when the game got close again early in the fourth quarter on his way to a team-high 14 points to go along with six assists and five steals to lead the Warriors to a 48-39 win over Francis Howell Central in a nonconference game at Central.
“It was definitely a big win. We had great leadership throughout the game, just keeping our guys focused,” Wampler-Foust said. “I'd probably say my shot wasn't falling at all, so we were just trying to find different ways to get involved.”
Josh Newell added 12 points and John Wilson notched a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors (3-2), who have won three straight after an 0-2 start.
“I think the overall MVP of the game for us was Gio Patton,” West coach Pat Steinhoff said. “He hit a huge three in the corner (with one minute left in the third quarter) when we were struggling and took a huge charge. He might just take this and run with it.”
Central (2-2) played the game with just six players due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols and had two more on the bench who are coming off of injury, with one of them possibly being able to play if needed.
The Spartans did have their top two scorers available, as C.J. Woodard dropped in a game-high 21 points and Myles Estrada added 13 points. But, they got just five points from the rest of the lineup.
“Basically, we had four guys that get consistent (varsity) minutes,” Central coach Brian Cissell said. “Everybody across America is dealing with this. At least we played. We competed all four quarters. I just don't know if we had the energy or the legs (at the end).”
West scored the first four points of the game, as Central didn't score until 3 minutes, 4 seconds remained in the first quarter. Estrada had a tying 3-point attempt go halfway down before popping out at the buzzer.
The Warriors led by as many as eight points in the second quarter, but the Spartans were able to get it down to two at 25-23 on Kannon Cissell's 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Estrada tied the game inside the first minute of the second half, but a tough basket in the lane and a 3-pointer from the head of the key by Wampler-Foust gave West a five-point lead.
“That was a huge momentum swing,” Wampler-Foust said. “We really needed that. That just gave us more confidence going down the stretch.”
Down one to start the fourth quarter, Estrada appeared to hit a shot that would have given Central its first lead of the game 41 seconds in. But, he was instead called for an offensive foul and Wampler-Foust would come down and drain a trey to bump the lead back to four.
“He hit the shots that he made at key times,” Steinhoff said. “He's a kid who's gonna keep shooting the basketball and we tell him to keep shooting it.”
The Spartans got it down to three with just over three minutes left, but the Warriors pitched a 6-0 shutout the rest of the way to come away with the win.
As of right now, Central still plans to play in the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament, which runs Dec. 28-30. The Spartans are the No. 5 seed and are slated to play No. 4 seed Holt in a first-round game.
“We're probably one player away from having to pull the plug,” Brian Cissell said. “One day at a time. Everybody's got to do the same thing we're doing.”
West is also part of the St. Dominic tournament, as the Warriors received the No. 6 seed and are scheduled to take on No. 3 seed Fort Zumwalt South in the first round.
“We're all looking forward to it,” Wampler-Foust said. “We came out and lost all three games there last year. So, we're definitely looking for revenge.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.