St. Charles West unable to overcome early deficit in Class 4 boys sectional loss to unbeaten Mexico

TROY — Barry Thomas Jr. tried to will his team back into Tuesday night's Class 4 boys sectional game against Mexico, but the hole was just too deep.

Thomas scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, but St. Charles West couldn't overcome a 14-point halftime deficit in a 61-48 loss to Mexico at Troy Buchanan High.

“I was just trying to pick up the energy and get us going,” said Thomas, a junior guard. “We couldn't hit no shots at first, and then we started coming out hitting more shots and it started getting us going with more energy.”

West finished the season 17-11 and was one win short of reaching its first quarterfinal since 2016. The first goal for the Warriors next season will be to try to make it two straight winning campaigns after a pair of sub-.500 seasons from 2019-21.

“We'll have some really good guards next year. We need to develop some 6-4 kids or go find one,” West coach Pat Steinhoff said. “Andre Montemayor averaged two points last year, and he averaged 14 points this year as a junior, and I think you're gonna see the same thing with a young kid named Karson Quinn, who's gonna come in and play a huge role for us next year.”

Mexico (28-0) will play defending Class 4 champion Vashon (24-4) in the quarterfinal round at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell Central High.

“We know what Vashon is capable of doing, and we know what kind of season they've had and what kind of season we've had,” Bulldogs coach Darren Pappas said. “We've got to go and definitely look at the film and try to prepare as much as possible for their pressure, their athleticism and their depth. We've got to be firing on all cylinders of the ball.”

Mexico jumped out to an 11-2 lead just 3 minutes and 21 seconds into the game. Four different Bulldogs scored the first four baskets.

Braden Goellner's 3-point play fueled an 8-0 West run over the next 1:28 to get the Warriors to within 11-10, and it was a 15-10 game after one quarter.

The second quarter was all Bulldogs with seven of the first nine points to open up a 10-point lead and a 14-6 advantage in the quarter to carry a 29-16 lead into halftime.

“We had some guys get in foul trouble early, but we had some other guys step up,” Pappas said. “We did a good job of weathering the storm and kind of sustaining some of their runs. We've got to be ready for that because we're gonna see that in the next round.”

Mexico pushed its lead out to as many as 21 late in the third before West tried to make one final run at a comeback.

The Warriors trimmed the deficit to 11 just two minutes into the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by senior Josh Newell, who finished with 13 points, and later got it down to 10 on another Newell triple.

Thomas scored on a lay-up with 1:08 left that made it 55-46, the first time the deficit had been down to single digits since midway through the second quarter.

“Our guys showed some grit in the second half. We got in a hole early, but I'm glad that we competed,” Steinhoff said. “We played them even in the second half (32-32) and they're 28-0. That shows the grit our guys have, and I'm very proud of that. That should show people we have some toughness.”

But, the Bulldogs hit their free throws down the stretch to ice the win, most notably senior guard Isaiah Reams, who hit five of six free throws in the fourth.

“It takes a lot of focus. We practice free throws a lot because we know this late in the season games could come down to free throws,” said Reams, who finished with 16 points, two shy of Daeye Miller's team-high 18. “We know it (the quarterfinal against Vashon) is a big game and we're gonna have to work hard. I think my teammates and coaches are gonna do a good job of doing everything we can to get ready for the game.”

Thomas played for University City last season and lost a heartbreaking district final to eventual Class 5 champion Cardinal Ritter in overtime. This time, with a new team, he was able to advance one step further on the playoff chain. So, the hope next year is to go even deeper into the postseason.

“Our team has got to work harder. Everybody's got to work harder, including myself,” Thomas said. “We'll be back next year.”