St. Dominic fights off Fort Zumwalt South for first repeat championship

O'FALLON, Mo. — With his team's momentum hanging in the balance, Anthony Lewis did what he does best to turn the tide.
Fresh out of a timeout after Fort Zumwalt South had cut St. Dominic's 15-point lead down to seven in the blink of an eye, Lewis drained his fourth 3-pointer of the night to restore his team's double-digit lead and the Crusaders would go on to hold off the Bulldogs in a 56-47 win Wednesday night in the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament boys championship.
“It was a huge momentum booster,” said Lewis, a 6-foot-2 senior guard. “It gets the bench going and it gets the crowd going. It was a big shot.”
The title is the third overall for St. Dominic (7-2) in the tournament's 27-year history and its second in succession.
“We're a tremendous shooting team and we didn't shoot well this tournament. That just shows you what kind of team we have,” Crusaders coach Kevin Roberts said. “This is my fourth year as head coach here and I think we've built something pretty special. We knew coming in that we had a tough opponent, but we executed our stuff.”
The back-to-back titles are especially special for the Crusaders' six seniors — Lewis, Brendan Deters, Bryce Little, Luke Henke, Patrick Sullivan and Tate Cross.
“To win back to back is a great feeling,” Lewis said. “It doesn't come very often. I'm proud of my guys.”
Lewis and junior Ryan Schwendeman each scored 14 points in the final, while Deters added 10.
Zumwalt South (5-3), which had knocked off St. Charles West and Sikeston to reach the final, was thwarted in its effort for its eighth St. Dominic tournament title.
“We didn't play with much poise early and we had a rough whole first half, but I thought we played a little better the second half,” Bulldogs coach Bill Friedel said. “It was mostly due to their pressure. They did a good job matching up with us. We made a couple runs at them, but we just didn't have enough time.”
The first quarter mostly belonged to the Crusaders, although the Bulldogs scored five points in the final 9.9 seconds of the quarter to make it a 14-11 game.
Leading by four midway through the second quarter, Lewis worked his outside magic by knocking down consecutive 3-pointers to quickly run the lead back up to 10. Lewis is now 30-for-45 (66.7 percent) from long distance this season, compared to 7-of-12 from inside the arc, and he has 207 treys in his four-year varsity career.
It was a six-point game at halftime, but St. Dominic scored 11 of the first 14 points of the second half to take a 34-20 lead. A 3-pointer by South's Peyton Blair, who finished with 11 points, was followed by a couple of perfectly-executed offensive possessions that gave the Crusaders a 15-point lead.
But, the Bulldogs scored eight straight points in a span of 1 minute, 11 seconds, capped off by a 3-pointer by Joey Friedel, who scored 10 points. Friedel and Blair were each named to the all-tournament team. The flurry caused Roberts to call a timeout and set the wheels in motion for Lewis' big trey just nine seconds later.
“The offense got going and we got up 15 and then the defensive end kind of got us,” Roberts said. “We have a couple sets out of when teams press us and we knew at that time we needed to throw one of 'em at them. It was a big shot because it stopped their momentum, especially at the quarter.”
The Bulldogs made a couple of late runs at it in the fourth quarter, led by a career night by Isiah Brownlee, who poured in 14 points, including eight in the final period, but they could get no closer than six.
The tournament final may very well not be the last time the Crusaders and Bulldogs see each other this season, as both are part of the four-team Class 5 District 8, which also includes Fort Zumwalt East and Warrenton.