St. Dominic hands Priory first loss in battle between two of area's top players

CREVE COEUR — Ryan Schwendeman enjoys going up against other elite players, and he got a chance to do so Wednesday.
The St. Dominic junior forward went toe-to-toe with Priory senior standout Harrison Wilmsen, scoring 19 points, including a pair of big buckets late in the fourth quarter, to lead the Crusaders to a 48-44 win over the Ravens in a non-conference boys basketball battle of top-10 small-school teams at Priory's Corley Gym.
“I really like going up against good competition. I don't like it when it's just a bunch of not-good players. It's just not fun,” Schwendeman said. “It was really fun to play against him. He's a really good player. It was for sure a battle. I think it was pretty even throughout the whole game.”
Schwendeman's effort for St. Dominic (12-2), the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, was right at his 19.8 points-per-game average, which is good for ninth in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
“(Wilmsen) is 6-9 and Ryan's only 6-4, but Ryan's 240 (pounds) and he's a tough dude,” St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. “He's hard to move and, if he gets where he wants to, he's going to make good moves and score or get fouled. He did a really good job.”
Wilmsen came in with an area-best average of 24.9 points per game and didn't disappoint Wednesday with a game-high 26 points for ninth-ranked Priory (9-1), which suffered its first loss since falling to Westminster in district play last March.
“Especially in the first half, there were some really nice sequences where both of them had good counter moves on the offensive end,” Ravens coach Bobby McCormack said. “Harrison's a load and so is (Schwendeman).”
Jahaad Fort also tallied double figures for Priory with 13 points, which is right at his season average, but the Ravens got just five points from players not named Wilmsen or Fort.
“You really would like to have some other guys step up,” McCormack said. “And they really have in other games and that's why we were 9-0.”
With the game tied 38-38 heading into the fourth quarter, the Crusaders held the Rebels to just six points in the final eight minutes, a fact that pleased their head coach.
“We kind of doubled down on the big boy and made somebody else beat us,” Roberts said. “They hit shots early on, but they just didn't fall for them in the second half.”
After a Wilmsen jumper gave the Ravens a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Willenbrink saw the defense sag down into the paint and loaded up a 3-pointer from the head of the key that gave St. Dominic the lead for good at 41-40 with 4:44 left to play.
“Starting out, my first two (3-pointers) were both in and out and that's pretty frustrating to see as a shooter,” said Willenbrink, who finished with 10 points. “But if I miss a shot, that's just a higher chance of the next one going in in my head.”
After Schwendeman sandwiched a pair of baskets around a Wilmsen jumper, Lewis stepped to free throw line with 10.7 seconds left and a two-point lead. About three minutes before, Lewis hit one of two technical freebies to account for his first free-throw miss of the season in 17 tries. This time around, he calmly sank the one-and-one and then the second shot to make it a four-point game and the Crusaders then iced their 10th successive victory with a steal on the inbounds pass.
“We work on one-and-ones in practice every day. If you don't hit the first one, you've got to run and I don't like running, as you can tell,” said Lewis, who scored 13 points. “I was a little frustrated on that first one, but I knew I had a second chance. On the one-and-one, I knew I had to hit the first one.”
St. Dominic tallied seven consecutive points midway through the first quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a six-point lead, but Priory cut it to 15-12 by the end of the quarter.
The Ravens went on a 13-3 run over the first 5 minutes and 33 seconds of the second quarter to take a 25-18 lead, but the Crusaders scored the final seven points of the first half, capped by Lewis' 3-pointer swishing through the net as the buzzer sounded to make it a 25-25 game at the break.
“They kind of got away from us there in the second quarter, but we made a big push defensively to tie it up,” Roberts said. “That was huge momentum for us going into the second half.”