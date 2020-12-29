St. Dominic knocks off Holt, moves one win from defending own tournament title

O'FALLON, Mo. — Brendan Deters wanted to make amends.
The St. Dominic senior point guard committed an offensive foul midway through the third quarter that he wasn't happy about, so when he had the ball in his hands moments later, he executed a perfect scoop shot that gave the Crusaders their biggest lead of the game to that point.
Deters would go on to knock down a barrel full of free throws in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 18 points as St. Dominic knocked off Holt 54-38 in a boys basketball semifinal Tuesday night at the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament
“I felt like I needed to get that one back,” Deters said. “I don't like when I do something bad. It kind of hurts me and makes more fuel in the fire, so I keep playing harder.”
The Crusaders (6-2) will have the chance to defend their tournament championship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they take on Fort Zumwalt South (5-2), which was a 64-42 winner over Sikeston in Tuesday's other semifinal.
“Our goal is always to get to the final of every tournament in we're in, whether it's Troy, our tournament, Washington, districts or state,” St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. “So, we're here and we're excited to be there.”
Holt (4-5), which was paced by 12 points from Landon Engelage, will take on Sikeston (2-4) for third place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the first time since 2009 that Sikeston will not play in the St. Dominic tourney final.
“We're still growing as a team and we've got a lot of moving parts that we're still trying to figure out," Holt coach Chuck Arnold said. “I thought our kids did a good job fighting. We missed three open layups and, when you're having trouble scoring, those become amplified. But, the fact we're getting layups is a good sign.”
St. Dominic, which is the No. 7 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, led 16-10 after one quarter largely on the shooting touch of Anthony Lewis, who went 3-for-4 from long distance in the first quarter and finished the game with 11 points.
Leading scorer Ryan Schwendeman paced the Crusaders in the second quarter with seven of his 16 points as the host squad led 28-20 at the break.
“They're a big, physical team. The adjustments that we made were to spread them out a little bit,” Roberts said. “At first, we were throwing it in to Ryan and nothing was getting called. So, we spread them out a little bit and allowed Brendan to get into the paint to let Brendan be the facilitator and creator, which he's really good at.”
Deters began the third quarter with a pair of free throws – a sign of things to come – and his scoop shot following the foul gave his team a 12-point lead midway through the quarter.
“We go as he goes,” Roberts said. “He's one of the best point guards in the state, one of the best players, I think. He knows how to play. He's played high-level basketball. He makes the right basketball play 90 percent of the time, and the other 10 percent I'm OK with.”
Holt cut the deficit to nine inside the first minute of the fourth quarter, but that would be the last time it would do so. Two straight buckets by Schwendeman pushed the lead back to 13 and Deters knocked down eight of his 10 free throws in the final quarter and 10-of-13 for the game.
Deters said it was sound strategy on Holt's part to keep fouling him down the stretch, as he entered the game just 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) from the charity stripe.
“This season, I haven't been the best,” he said. “But once I get into the rhythm of shooting free throws, I've shot so many in my lifetime I know what I need to do and I got in the rhythm and knocked them down.”
St. Dominic won its own tournament in the event's fifth year in 1998 and then didn't win again until last year. Deters, one of three Crusaders on last year's all-tournament team who are all back this year, is looking forward to the challenge of trying to repeat.
“If we pull it home this year, it'll be a first for us back-to-back,” Deters said. “That's pretty special, and we're a special group. It's fun being part of them because they're all family.”