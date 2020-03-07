St. Dominic overcomes 16-point deficit to stun McCluer for district title

ST. CHARLES — St. Dominic junior Luke Henke attempted only one shot on Saturday.
Trailing by two in the final minute, Henke was simply executing the Crusaders' motion offense when he found himself open heading to the basket.
“It’s just the offense we run. I go and set a screen and then I roll to the basket,” Henke said.
Henke received a pass, head-faked, drew contact and converted the game-winning three-point play as St. Dominic roared back from a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat McCluer 42-37 and win the Class 4 District 7 championship at St. Charles High.
St. Dominic (17-10) won its first district championship since 2010 and will face Kirkville (21-7) in a sectional at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Troy Buchanan High.
Henke’s heroics were not simply on the offensive end. After giving the Crusaders a 38-37 lead, he stepped in front of Comets senior Jeremiah Johnson and drew a charge to preserve the win.
“I’m always looking to draw charges and I saw (Johnson) driving the lane, so I just took one,” Henke said.
A St. Dominic championship celebration looked to be an impossibility after McCluer went on a 14-0 run that spanned from the latter stages of the second quarter through the start of the third to grab a 27-11 lead. The Crusaders were shooting woefully, having gone just 3-for-23 from the field up to that point.
“We were getting the shots we wanted, we just weren’t knocking them down,” said junior Anthony Lewis, who scored nine points including both ends of a 1-and-1 to clinch the win.
McCluer (22-5) had its own shooting struggles early, launching 11 of its first 16 shots from beyond the arc and making only one before finally finding a hot hand in senior Devon Barshow. The 6-foot-6 senior scored 12 points in the first half, all threes.
The Comets began to explore other ways to score against the 1-3-1 zone of St. Dominic. A fast break layup by Jeremiah Johnson, a baseline floater by Arias Futrell and a Johnson to Kameryn Hubbard alley-oop dunk were all part of the explosive surge that built the 16-point cushion.
“We knew the 1-3-1 would come, we were prepared for it and we got the shots we wanted,” McCluer coach Gerald Fulton said.
But a 16-point comeback was not unfamiliar to St. Dominic. The Crusaders recovered from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat St. Charles West earlier this season and regularly work on overcoming similar situations with a drill in practice in which they have eight minutes to overcome a 20-point deficit.
“This was nothing new to them. We do this in practice,” St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. “We’re never out of any game the way that we play. This is a team that never quits and never dies.”
Spearheaded by junior Brendan Deters, St. Dominic began to chip away at the deficit late in the third quarter. Deters and sophomore Matthew Willenbrink hit jump shots as the Crusaders scored the last eight points of the third quarter.
McCluer, seeking its first district title since 2003, tried to use some clock in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead, but St. Dominic forced the Comets into five costly turnovers in the final frame.
“We didn’t take care of the ball. We helped them out with foolish turnovers, but you’ve got to tip your hat to (St. Dominic), they kept fighting and stayed with what they believed in,” Fulton said.
And what the Crusaders believed in was their ability to make shots. St. Dominic hit four from behind the arc in the final 5 minutes and 30 seconds. Deters hit two and Ryan Schwendeman and Willenbrink each added one. The Willenbrink three from the right wing hit the rim, the top of the backboard and dropped in, giving the Crusaders their first lead since they scored the first point of the game for a 1-0 advantage.
“We kept believing in ourselves and running that good offense,” said Deters, who led all scorers with 15 points.
McCluer senior Qualeb Lewis answered moments later with a 3-pointer to give the Comets a brief 37-35 edge before Henke made the two plays that ultimately resulted in a trophy presentation.
St. Dominic held McCluer to 33 percent shooting and had a plus-10 advantage on the glass — two reasons that the Crusaders had a chance to make such a historic comeback.
“I never thought we were out of it. I knew we were capable of anything,” Deters said.