St. Mary's holds off Fort Zumwalt North to win tournament opener

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Mary's defensive game plan was to make one of the area's top big men a non-factor.

The Dragons did just that early, holding 6-foot-10 Fort Zumwalt North forward Connor Turnbull to just six points in his foul-affected first half Monday. That allowed St. Mary's to roll to a big lead and, ultimately, an 85-75 win over the host school in a first-round game of the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational.

Turnbull scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, but the Dragons already built enough of a lead to withstand it the late push.

“Our main goal was to limit the big man and try to get him in foul trouble quick,” St. Mary's senior guard Noah Johnson said. “That worked out good for us, and we got that big lead in the first half and we just kept it going from there.”

Fourth-seeded St. Mary's (10-8) moves on to face top seed MICDS (12-3) in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal game Friday.

The two teams played just over a month ago, a 59-53 Rams victory that could provide the Dragons with a reference point on what they need to do to be more successful this time around.

“Our guys should be motivated to come out and play a team that we've already played and see where we fit within the hierarchy of teams,” St. Mary's coach Bryan Turner said. “I think it should be a good one. If we just come locked in ready to play, I think we should be fine.”

The Dragons spread around their offensive production Monday. Their two senior guards led the way, as Kameron Taylor scored 19 points and Johnson poured in 18. Zamier Collins (14) and Zyree Collins (9) also had a big hand offensively.

“Our offense was pretty good,” Taylor said. “We were able to get turnovers and easy buckets on fast breaks.”

Turnbull's 28 points, along with 10 points apiece from Kobe Anderson and Kylen Watson, wasn't enough to lift the defending tournament champion Panthers (6-9) over to the right side of the bracket.

“You should win every game you score 75, but you'll also never win a game that you give up 85,” said North coach Mike Uffmann, whose team won its own tourney last year for the first time this century on its way to a fourth-place finish at the Class 5 state tournament. “We can't play that fast. In the first half, they had 43 and I don't know for certain, but I would imagine 35 of those were in transition.”

Johnson knocked down the first 3-pointer of the game, and that got him rolling to the tune of a 15-point first half.

“After I made that first three, I was like, 'Oh, yeah. I'm feeling it right now,'” he said. “So, I just kept going and attacking and scoring.”

Turnbull picked up two fouls in the first 2 minutes and 30 seconds and had to sit out a large portion of the first quarter. When the Butler University recruit returned in the second quarter, he ended up being called for a technical foul just over three minutes in and was forced to the bench again.

Turnbull's absence for most of the first half allowed the Dragons to build a 43-24 lead at halftime.

“When he had to sit down, we were able to kind of extend that lead, so I was pleased with that," Turner said. "Then, it was just about holding on to the game because you knew was coming in the second half. We stuck to the game plan, but we understood that kid is a top-notch player and was capable of going off. We just wanted to make sure we slowed him down.”

The fifth-seeded Panthers did hold a 51-42 advantage in the second half with Turnbull accounting for 22 of those points, but the hole they had dug themselves in the first 16 minutes was too big to climb out of as they were never able to get the deficit back to single digits.

“I felt like we could turn it more into a half-court game when he is in. But without him in, we don't have our rim protector and really offensively we don't have the same look,” Uffmann said. “He's irreplaceable and it shows. Any big losses we've had, when you look back and look at how he played or whether he played, that's the difference.”