St. Pierre dials long distance to lead Troy past Holt

WENTZVILLE — As a 3-point marksman, Griffin St. Pierre knows he can’t lack confidence.
The Troy junior guard tied a career-high with six 3-pointers — his second consecutive contest with six triples — and dropped in a career-best 26 points to lead the Trojans to a 76-61 win over Holt in a GAC South matchup Tuesday night at Holt.
“I always feel confident when I get in games,” St. Pierre said. “It’s my job to knock down shots, so I always feel like they’re going to go in. I feel like I’ve been shooting pretty well all year and my teammates are doing a good job finding me.”
Troy (13-12 overall, 6-3 conference) sewed up second place in the GAC South and won for the fourth time in five games with the only setback in that span coming against De Smet, the fourth-ranked team in the area.
“We talk about momentum all the time and just setting that tone for a district run,” Trojans coach Tim Gilmore said. “You’ve got to play well down the stretch and I think we are peaking at the right time.”
Troy also got double-digit scoring outings from Johnny Rasco (11 points) and Braden Nett (10). Tyson Ludwig and Charlie Nett nearly joined that list with nine points apiece. Troy sank nine 3-pointers among its 25 field goal makes.
“It’s something we work on a lot,” St. Pierre said of the long-range shooting. “We know we’re all good shooters. We’re kind of undersized, so that’s one thing we’ve got to do to kind of spread teams out and compete with bigger teams like tonight.”
Holt (13-11, 4-5) has been moving a little in the opposite direction recently with four losses in its last five games.
“We didn’t get to their shooters early and they got a lot of clean looks,” Indians coach Chuck Arnold said. “But I thought our kids responded at half. Third quarter, we held them to six points through the first four minutes and I thought we did a good job and clawed our way to get within somewhat of a striking distance and then we ran out of gas.”
The Indians were led by Jaylon Ashford’s 17 points. Zarius Looney added 15 points.
“We know the mistakes that we made are on us,” Ashford said. “These are self-forced turnovers. We know we can do better than that.”
St. Pierre set the tone early to send the Trojans on their way to victory.
The sharpshooter knocked down three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter to kickstart a 20-7 run to end the opening eight minutes as the Trojans bolted out to a 22-11 lead.
“That was great to get off to a good start,” St. Pierre said. “My teammates found me in transition and I just did my thing.”
Troy’s lead did not dip back into single digits the rest of the night.
St. Pierre knocked down a corner three with 12.5 seconds left ahead of Looney’s layup at the buzzer and the Trojans had a 39-24 advantage at halftime.
“Playing on the road, especially in our conference, is tough, so to get off to a nice start is a big confidence booster,” Gilmore said. “Once we saw the ball go in the hole, everybody kind of started chipping in and doing their job. Griff got us started nicely and then we just kind of fed off him.”
Holt came out of the locker room with a little better effort and got the Troy lead down to 11 points on three different occasions, including 53-42 at the end of the third.
“If we would have come out the first quarter like we did the second half then it would have been a way closer game and we would have had better momentum,” Ashford said.
But a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter — which included St. Pierre’s sixth triple of the game — allowed Troy to bust it wide open, eventually grabbing a 19-point lead.
“We did a great job sharing the ball, making extra passes and just playing great defense,” St. Pierre said. “I feel like we’re starting to hit our stride and starting to execute everything we want at the right time.”
The teams have now played each other three times this season — Holt won in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament while Troy won both regular-season meetings — and will get acquainted for a fourth time next week when the second-seeded Trojans host the No. 3 seed Indians in a Class 5 District 8 semifinal tilt at 8:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
“Four times in 36 days, but next Tuesday it doesn’t matter what we did the previous three,” Arnold said. “It just matters on that one.”
Said Gilmore, “This is my 14th year of coaching and this is the first time I’ve ever played a district opponent the week before we play them. It’ll be unique. We’re only 10-15 minutes apart, too, so there’s a big rivalry. It’ll be a great game Tuesday.”