St. Pierre dials long distance to lead Troy past Holt

“Playing on the road, especially in our conference, is tough, so to get off to a nice start is a big confidence booster,” Gilmore said. “Once we saw the ball go in the hole, everybody kind of started chipping in and doing their job. Griff got us started nicely and then we just kind of fed off him.”

Holt came out of the locker room with a little better effort and got the Troy lead down to 11 points on three different occasions, including 53-42 at the end of the third.

“If we would have come out the first quarter like we did the second half then it would have been a way closer game and we would have had better momentum,” Ashford said.

But a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter — which included St. Pierre’s sixth triple of the game — allowed Troy to bust it wide open, eventually grabbing a 19-point lead.

“We did a great job sharing the ball, making extra passes and just playing great defense,” St. Pierre said. “I feel like we’re starting to hit our stride and starting to execute everything we want at the right time.”