St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins

St. Pius has its own protocols in place according to Jim Lehn, the school’s president. He said for sporting events there are a certain number of tickets allotted to both the home and away teams but could not recall the specific policy.

He said masks are encouraged at St. Pius sporting events when social distancing is not possible.

“We make public announcements before the game,” Lehn said.

He said while the school encourages mask wearing and social distancing at games, if these guidelines are not followed there are no ramifications.

Lehn said St. Pius is proud of holding in-person classes five days a week for much of the school year with minimal interruption.

St. Pius went virtual for a brief period in November when “the number of quarantined students due to community exposure outside of the school reached a point where we decided to transition to virtual learning for a week,” according to a news release on the school’s website.

“Knock on wood, we’ve had zero cases at the moment and no spikes,” Lehn said. “No one has traced anything back to the school.”