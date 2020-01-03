Stacker, Brown carry Belleville East past Alton

Brown scored 11 of his 25 points in the first quarter, going 4-for-5 from the field.

"I had a nice shot going in warm ups and it continued into the game," Brown said.

Stacker was limited to just six points in the first half as he battled foul trouble, but when he got back on the court in the second half, it was game on for the sophomore guard.

"Seeing Ethyn scoring like he was, just got me confidence to do the same," Stacker said. "When I hit that first three in rhythm, it gave me confidence to keep shooting."

Stacker scored 22 points in the second half, going 7-for-9 from the field.

Belleville East knocked down its first six field goals in the second half to push a four-point halftime lead to 11 points midway through the third quarter.

"I don't think those field goals was a problem," Alton coach Dana Morgan said. "We have to be in the right spots and we weren't in the right spots. We allowed their two best players to get points. I don't think it was a gut punch. We've just got to do the little things better."

Alton (8-6, 1-3 SWC) cut the double-digit lead to single possessions multiple times, but never cut the lead to less than two points.