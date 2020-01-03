Stacker, Brown carry Belleville East past Alton

GODFREY — Braxton Stacker saw teammate Ethyn Brown light up the scoreboard in the first half.
Stacker, a 6-foot-3 Belleville East guard, took it as inspiration as he assaulted the scoreboard in the second half.
"We just feed off each other," Stacker said. "He makes a play, then we make a play and it just builds neergy for the team."
Two dynamic Lancer guards led the way as Belleville East defeated Alton 70-61 in a Southwestern Conference game at Alton High School on Friday.
Belleville East (9-5, 2-3 SWC) snapped a four-game losing streak to Alton and picked up its third win the past 10 meetings.
"This is a really tough place to play, but I don't like to focus on past losses," Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. "I want to blank slate it and make sure the kids have confidence. We wanted to build off going 3-1 in the Collinsville tournament, we knew if we could get one here, it'd be a big deal for us."
Stacker led the team with 28 points, while Brown finished with 25 points. It was the first time that two Belleville East players scored 20 or more points since Javon Pickett (24) and EnRico Sylvester (20) achieved the same feat in a 95-72 loss to Edwardsville on Feb. 24, 2017.
It was the first time that the Lancers' had two 20 point scorers against Alton since a 93-75 win on Feb. 17, 2012 when Malcolm Hill scored 32 and Tim Goodwin totaled 22 points.
Brown scored 11 of his 25 points in the first quarter, going 4-for-5 from the field.
"I had a nice shot going in warm ups and it continued into the game," Brown said.
Stacker was limited to just six points in the first half as he battled foul trouble, but when he got back on the court in the second half, it was game on for the sophomore guard.
"Seeing Ethyn scoring like he was, just got me confidence to do the same," Stacker said. "When I hit that first three in rhythm, it gave me confidence to keep shooting."
Stacker scored 22 points in the second half, going 7-for-9 from the field.
Belleville East knocked down its first six field goals in the second half to push a four-point halftime lead to 11 points midway through the third quarter.
"I don't think those field goals was a problem," Alton coach Dana Morgan said. "We have to be in the right spots and we weren't in the right spots. We allowed their two best players to get points. I don't think it was a gut punch. We've just got to do the little things better."
Alton (8-6, 1-3 SWC) cut the double-digit lead to single possessions multiple times, but never cut the lead to less than two points.
"We had a few opportunities, but loose balls and we don't get them, we had a rebound and we don't come and get it. It's just the little things for us," Morgan said.
The Rebirds closed the gap to three points with three minutes left in regulation, but Creek called a timeout to give a quick talk to his team.
"I just told them to calm down," Creek said. "Just trust what we do in practice. I knew they could handle it. The coaching staff has nothing but confident in them."
Belleville East outscored Alton 15-9 in the final three minutes of the game to close out the game.
Alton senior Moory Woods carried the Redbirds with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds. He also had five assists and three steals.
He was the only Alton player to score in double digits.
"We talk about how he has to do multiple things," Morgan said. "We're glad we have him. We just have to do some little things better."
The 20 first-quarter points are the highest point total for Belleville East since scoring 20 points against Cahokia on Dec. 3, 2019.
"I wasn't expecting that," Creek said. "We shot the ball well, but we don't score like that often. We focus on defense to win us games. It was good and refreshing to score 20 points, but we got lax on defense and we weren't able to score as much that made it a close game."
After only scoring seven points in the second quarter to let Alton climb back in, the Lancers scored 19 points in the third quarter.
"I just said, we were flat and stagnant in the second quarter, if we can come out and jump on them, it'll take a lot of energy for them to come back," Creek said.