Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates

HIGHLAND — Saturday was like a family reunion for Cardinal Ritter seniors Braxton Stacker and Georvis Thomas.
But business came first.
The 6-foot-5 Stacker had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to lift the Lions past Belleville East 54-47 in the Highland Shootout.
Stacker, a Murray State recruit, and Thomas played at Belleville East as freshmen and sophomores, transferring to Cardinal Ritter in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when it appeared Illinois might cancel its basketball season.
“It was mainly fun,” Stacker said of facing his former teammates. “I still talk to a lot of them on a daily basis. It’s still fun to get out there and play against them and see them on the opposite bench. It’s even more fun to get the win.
“It was definitely hard to leave some of my friends behind and some of my teachers. It was a hard decision to make. I still have a soft spot (for Belleville East). I have good relationships with a lot of people there. But when we get on the court together, I can’t take it easy on them.”
Robert Lewis, the Lions’ 6-foot-8 senior, came off the bench and scored 13 points and corralled six rebounds. Senior Jordan Nichols had seven points and seven rebounds as Cardinal Ritter leveled its record at 8-8.
Thomas, after transferring to Cardinal Ritter, broke his left leg and didn’t play as a junior. He has a special appreciation about being able to return to the court this season, and notching a win against his former teammates added to the fun.
“It was good to be able to see the guys that I used to go to war with,” said Thomas, who had three points and three rebounds. “I was happy to get the win. This was business, but it’s always good to see those guys again.
“It was kind of strange playing against them. You kind of know what they’re going to do because you’ve been there before. You’ve got to build off that. You want to make sure you stay opponents on the court, but when we’re off the court, we’re still friends. We’re brothers off the court.”
Both Stacker and Thomas said they’re particularly close with Lancers junior Jordan Pickett, who led all scorers with 15 points while also grabbing eight rebounds. Junior Antwine Wilson had 11 points and eight rebounds.
“I thought our kids played extremely well,” Lancers coach Jeff Creek said. “We crashed the boards and rebounded well. We missed some shots we normally make, but it was an overall good team effort. Cardinal Ritter is a tough team with a lot of athletes. Their defense and pressure caused us problems at times. It was a great test for our team and I think it will make us a better team in the long run.”
Thomas said the game against Belleville East included the regular trash-talking that has become a facet of every competition.
“There was a lot of talking out there,” Thomas said with a smile, noting that some, but not all, was good-natured. “It was a little bit of both. You know how it gets when you play against your brothers. You always want to outdo them because you’ve got family and friends watching. You’ve got to bring it.”
Belleville East (11-5) fell behind 17-10 in the first quarter, but junior Jackson Muse banked in a 25-footer from the left wing at the buzzer to make it 17-13.
Cardinal Ritter used a 7-1 run to take a 27-16 lead in the second quarter, with sophomore Clayton Jackson hitting a 3-pointer to highlight the spree. The Lancers, however, cut the gap to 27-20 at halftime on a basket by Wilson and a pair of free throws by Muse.
The Lions opened the second half with an 8-3 surge that produced a 35-23 lead. But again, Belleville East chipped away and inched within 37-31 on Pickett’s driving layup with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the third quarter.
Cardinal Ritter built another healthy advantage, taking a 46-33 lead on a twisting up-and-under layup by Lewis with 5:49 remaining in the game. The Lancers, following their pattern, inched within 46-40 and 48-42 in the final 3-plus minutes, but the Lions held strong in the clutch.
“To come out here and answer the bell like that, to keep fighting, that’s a good sign for us,” Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “It’s definitely an advantage to have a Robert Lewis. Today wasn’t one of his better days. For us to build around him even though it wasn’t his day today, that’s a positive.”
Johnson said he knew it would be a fun and challenging experience for Stacker and Thomas, considering the circumstances and being at such a high-profile event like the shootout.
“Those kids over there (at Belleville East), whether it was their best game or not, you know they’re going to come and give extra energy, extra effort, just because of the situation,” Johnson said. “For Braxton and Georvis Thomas to answer the bell the way that they did — it was good. They really wanted to beat their former team and those (Belleville East) kids really wanted to show them, ‘You all left. Hey, we’re going to play hard, too.’ We had to fight through it.”
Highland 53, Wesclin 35: The Bulldogs bounced back from their loss at Waterloo on Friday as sophomore Jake Ottensmeier scored 18 points and junior Cade Altadonna added 17.
Highland (7-9) snapped a five-game losing skid. The Bulldogs made nine 3-pointers, with Ottensmeier and Altadonna hitting three apiece. Freshman Grant Fleming chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Junior Grant Fridley led the Warriors (7-10) with 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.