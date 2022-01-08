Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates

Thomas, after transferring to Cardinal Ritter, broke his left leg and didn’t play as a junior. He has a special appreciation about being able to return to the court this season, and notching a win against his former teammates added to the fun.

“It was good to be able to see the guys that I used to go to war with,” said Thomas, who had three points and three rebounds. “I was happy to get the win. This was business, but it’s always good to see those guys again.

“It was kind of strange playing against them. You kind of know what they’re going to do because you’ve been there before. You’ve got to build off that. You want to make sure you stay opponents on the court, but when we’re off the court, we’re still friends. We’re brothers off the court.”

Both Stacker and Thomas said they’re particularly close with Lancers junior Jordan Pickett, who led all scorers with 15 points while also grabbing eight rebounds. Junior Antwine Wilson had 11 points and eight rebounds.