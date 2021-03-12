Stacker's slam helps propel Cardinal Ritter back to final four

The Spartans had a chance to take the lead several times down the stretch, but were unable to make a shot during crunch time.

Trailing 58-57, Brian Taylor missed the front end of a one-and-one with 9 seconds on the clock. The Spartans got the rebound and called a timeout to set up a final play. Brennan Lovette slipped open in close, but missed a short jumper. Fleming got the rebound and hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to three with 5.2 seconds remaining.

"We had our chances," De Smet coach Kent Williams said. "That's just the way it goes sometimes."

The rematch was every bit as thrilling as the Dec. 8, six-period contest.

De Smet was able to handle the Lions defensive pressure throughout the first three-plus quarters and built up a 43-36 lead late in the third period. The hosts held a 50-45 advantage with 5:39 remaining.

"We live or die on our defense and we just had to settle in a bit," Johnson said. "That's what we preach since Day One. It was just a matter of time for us to get our feet wet and do what we do."

Harris added 11 points to the winning attack. Jordan Nichols came up with a pair of steals in the final period when the Lions recorded three turnovers in a key four-possession stretch.