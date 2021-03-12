Stacker's slam helps propel Cardinal Ritter back to final four

CREVE COEUR — Braxton Stacker never had to go through an initiation when he joined the Cardinal Ritter basketball team in December after transferring from Belleville East.
Just a word of warning from a new teammate.
"I told him, 'We're used to winning championships around here,' " senior winger Mario Fleming said. "You better be ready."
Stacker certainly was Friday night.
The 6-foot-5 junior threw down a rim-rattling slam dunk late in the fourth quarter to kick-start the Lions to a 60-57 win over De Smet in Class 5 boys basketball quarterfinal on Ballas Road.
Cardinal Ritter (18-5), the defending Class 3 state champion, will face Van Horn (19-9) of Independence at 3 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal contest at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.
Lutheran South (16-11) and Bolivar (15-12) face off in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. The winners meet for the title at 2 p.m. Friday.
Stacker's dunk, which came with 1 minute and 54 seconds left, broke a 54-54 tie. It was part of an 8-3 closing run by the Lions.
Fleming, who finished with a game-high 21 points, remembers his first meeting with Stacker during an open gym prior to the season.
"Right away, it looked like he would fit in," Fleming said.
Stacker did so immediately. He had 10 points and five rebounds in a season-opening 84-76 double overtime win over De Smet and has not slowed since.
Cardinal Ritter coach Ryan Johnson set down the law in a preseason meeting with Stacker.
"When I first came here, coach told me he was going to push me and he did," Stacker said. "He talked about winning and tradition and what I had to do to fit in."
Stacker, who came into the contest averaging 11.5 points, scored 16 on Friday — six in the final quarter.
His perfectly executed slam may have been the biggest basket of the season for Ritter. Stacker took a nifty alley-oop toss from senior Illyaas Harris and hammered the ball home.
Harris started the play with a nifty steal.
"I was kind of out of control and I saw Stack running," Harris said. "I thought, 'Let me test my luck.' I threw it up there and boom — the crowd went crazy."
The play signaled a major change of momentum. The Lions forced a 5-second violation on the next possession, which led to a pair of foul shots by Harris and a 58-54 lead.
De Smet (15-7) climbed to within 58-57 on a 3-pointer by senior Jeremiah Walker, who finished with a team-high 18 points.
The Spartans had a chance to take the lead several times down the stretch, but were unable to make a shot during crunch time.
Trailing 58-57, Brian Taylor missed the front end of a one-and-one with 9 seconds on the clock. The Spartans got the rebound and called a timeout to set up a final play. Brennan Lovette slipped open in close, but missed a short jumper. Fleming got the rebound and hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to three with 5.2 seconds remaining.
"We had our chances," De Smet coach Kent Williams said. "That's just the way it goes sometimes."
The rematch was every bit as thrilling as the Dec. 8, six-period contest.
De Smet was able to handle the Lions defensive pressure throughout the first three-plus quarters and built up a 43-36 lead late in the third period. The hosts held a 50-45 advantage with 5:39 remaining.
"We live or die on our defense and we just had to settle in a bit," Johnson said. "That's what we preach since Day One. It was just a matter of time for us to get our feet wet and do what we do."
Harris added 11 points to the winning attack. Jordan Nichols came up with a pair of steals in the final period when the Lions recorded three turnovers in a key four-possession stretch.
Cardinal Ritter was bumped up two classes after winning the Class 3 title last winter. The move hasn't seemed to bother the players one bit.
"Put us in any class you want," Fleming said. "We'll just go out and win it."