Staley outmuscles, outguns East St. Louis at Highland Shootout

HIGHLAND — Motoring across the middle of Missouri, the Staley boys basketball was sound asleep Saturday.

The Falcons played at home Friday night in Kansas and then were up bright and early to make the nearly 300-mile trek to the Highland Shootout in Illinois.

“We played last night so the turnaround was crazy,” senior forward Kayden Fish said. “I’d say about halfway everybody was knocked (out).”

The trip was broken up with a shootaround and walkthrough at Principia High’s recently opened Simon Athletic Complex. Staley coach Chris Neff was an assistant at Webster Groves with current Principia coach Jay Blossom in the early 2000s.

The closer Staley got to Highland the more energized the players became.

“We’re bumping the music and messing with each other,” Fish said with a wide smile. “It was fun times, it was really fun.”

The fun had only begun. Staley used its overwhelming size and tenacious defense to smother East St. Louis 67-48 in the 31st Highland Shootout.

Arguably the top team in Missouri and the odds-on favorite to take home the Class 6 title, Staley (9-0) turned a tight game into a runaway as it outscored East Side 13-2 the last five minutes of the second quarter to take a 30-19 lead into halftime.

The 6-foot-6 Fish was excellent as he scored 20 points and hauled in nine rebounds. He was only bested by 6-foot-9 teammate and Indiana State recruit Cameron Manyawu, who finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and was named the game’s most valuable player. The duo outmuscled the Flyers in the paint, something few opponents can do. East Side is usually the biggest team on the court.

“They were physical,” East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers said. “We didn’t meet force with force and they ended up winning down there.”

East St. Louis (9-3) got a solid performance from senior forward and Kansas State recruit Macaleab Rich, who finished with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. Rich was put into a facilitator role after junior guard Dainen Rucker was injured Friday night against O’Fallon. Not having one of their lead guards caused ripples throughout the lineup and was a tough adjustment on short notice for the Flyers.

“It’s tough. Outside of Macaleab he’s our emotional leader,” Chambers said. “We’re missing several guys. We’ll regroup, adapt and we’ll be fine.”

Senior forward Antwan Robinson had 11 points and was the only other Flyer to break double digits. No one from East Side was able to score easily and Staley’s defense clamped down in transition. It was a grind. That’s what the Falcons do.

“That’s how we guard,” Neff said. “A lot of people played them zone. We’ve seen a ton of tape and a ton of zone. We’re going to come get them, do what we do, see if it works and adjust as we go. Our defense was good enough. We hung our hat there.”

As if its size wasn’t enough, Staley had senior point guard Kyan Evans running the show. The 6-foot-2 Evans was slick with his handles and handed out a few alley-oops as he finished with 14 points, nine assists and three rebounds.

With its talented roster Staley will play across the region. It was at Highland on Saturday. It’ll spend next weekend in Springfield at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. The weekend after that it’s part of a loaded two-day showcase lineup at the Quincy Shootout. It’ll be in St. Louis at the end of January to take on Vashon at Vashon.

“I’m extremely thankful. Obviously we kind of put ourselves on the map,” Fish said. “When you say Staley people are kind of like ‘Huh?’ Being able to have this opportunity to play on this type of stage against teams that have been historically really good it’s a blessing.”

