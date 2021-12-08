State champion football trio helps Lutheran St. Charles reach final of own basketball tournament

The teams played to an even 13-13 tie after a first quarter in which neither team held more than a four-point lead.

Lutheran scored the first five points of the second quarter and kept Priory at bay with the lead fluctuating between one and six points before the Cougars scored the last eight points of the first half over the span of 2 minutes, 20 seconds to take a 32-23 lead into the halftime locker room.

“Them coming out in a zone threw us off,” Dowdon said. “We had a game plan for a little bit different defensive front, so once we made those adjustments and settled down, we started to have some success.”

That run was extended to 16 straight points when Lutheran scored the first eight of the third quarter, turning a one-point lead into a 17-point advantage in the span of 4:55.

“I've always said the last three minutes of the first half and those first three or four minutes of the second half, you want to be on the good side of that run. And we weren't,” McCormack said. “They really hurt us on the boards and we got behind.”

The Cougars' lead would balloon to 21 by the time the third quarter ended and it would get no closer than 20 before finishing in a 25-point win.