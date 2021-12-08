State champion football trio helps Lutheran St. Charles reach final of own basketball tournament

ST. PETERS — Lutheran St. Charles coach Corey Dowdon is happy to have his football guys back on the basketball court.
Fresh off leading the Cougars to the first state gridiron championship in school history last Friday, Aaron Coffey, Demetris Phillips and CJ Holloway Jr. each played their second basketball game of the season Wednesday night. All three helped contribute to a 64-39 win over Priory in a semifinal game of the Cougar Classic tournament at Lutheran High.
Coffey poured in a team-high 12 points, while he and Phillips provided some much needed rebounding muscle inside and Holloway pitched in with strong defensive play.
“It's definitely nice to have them back,” Dowdon said. “We missed them in our first few games, just that defensive presence and being able to rebound the basketball. We're still working with them, getting the rust off from football, but they're making strides.”
Lutheran St. Charles (3-2) will take on Orchard Farm (7-1) for the tourney title at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“I told my team we're on a winning streak, so we can't lose now,” said Coffey, who's 2-0 on the hardwood after quarterbacking the Cougars to a nine-game winning streak to end the grid season. “We're ready and energized for basketball season.”
The Cougars had a balanced offensive attack Wednesday with 11 of the 12 players who hit the court dotting the score sheet. Besides Coffey's 12 points, Frankie May scored 10 and Josh Emily and Brady Connor contributed 8 points apiece.
“It's really good for the team camaraderie and just allowing the starters and the guys who get more minutes to be able to root for those other guys who don't get as many minutes,” Dowdon said. “It creates a good bond on the bench seeing those guys supporting each other.”
Top-seed Priory (2-1) had won three straight titles in the Cougar Classic. The Ravens will miss out on a chance for a fourth after a sizable setback in a game that featured two starters and a key reserve being out of the lineup due to COVID-19.
“And we had been playing so well, but we just didn't have enough tonight,” Priory coach Bob McCormack said. “They shot it in and they were ready to play. They're a good ballclub. They got their football guys back and they've got some tough inside players. But, we'll bounce back. We just had a little powwow about how you respond to things like this and I feel good about how we're gonna respond.”
Jahaad Fort, who had averaged 28 points per game in the first two contests, led Priory in scoring Wednesday, but was held to just 13 points. Matthew Politte added 9 on a trio of 3-pointers.
The teams played to an even 13-13 tie after a first quarter in which neither team held more than a four-point lead.
Lutheran scored the first five points of the second quarter and kept Priory at bay with the lead fluctuating between one and six points before the Cougars scored the last eight points of the first half over the span of 2 minutes, 20 seconds to take a 32-23 lead into the halftime locker room.
“Them coming out in a zone threw us off,” Dowdon said. “We had a game plan for a little bit different defensive front, so once we made those adjustments and settled down, we started to have some success.”
That run was extended to 16 straight points when Lutheran scored the first eight of the third quarter, turning a one-point lead into a 17-point advantage in the span of 4:55.
“I've always said the last three minutes of the first half and those first three or four minutes of the second half, you want to be on the good side of that run. And we weren't,” McCormack said. “They really hurt us on the boards and we got behind.”
The Cougars' lead would balloon to 21 by the time the third quarter ended and it would get no closer than 20 before finishing in a 25-point win.
“Every year before, we always lost to Priory, so it's great beating them,” Coffey said. “When you play team basketball, good things happen.”