State semifinal spotlight: Madison makes state semifinal run a family affair

"The one thing I remember is that you never let anyone outwork you," Baker Jr. said. "You have to put in more work than the next guy."

Baker Jr. lived up to that motto with seven hard-earned rebounds and four assists as Madison pulled away from Athens in the super-sectional round. He also went 4-for-5 at the charity stripe to seal the victory.

The uncle-coach line sometimes get blurred on the court, Baker said, admitting that he finds himself pushing his nephews extra hard in practice or in a game.

"Sometimes, but I love those guys. This group of kids is special," Baker said.

Moore has loved every minute of having his uncle as his coach. It's led to an improvement on offense as the 6-foot-1 guard is averaging over 19 points a game. His 692 points are the sixth most in the area.

"He pushes me to make sure I get better every day," Moore said. "Sometimes I do give him some attitude, but I appreciate and love that he taught me the game of basketball."

Moore scored 17 points in the win over Athens, including 10 in the second half. He also pulled down seven rebounds and deflected two passes that led to steals.