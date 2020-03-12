State semifinal spotlight: Schadeggs get to experience ultimate father-son bonding trip

Jacob plays like a typical coach's son. He is strong fundamentally and possesses a keen vision of the entire floor. He broke into the starting lineup on a full-time basis last season and averaged 8.8 points per game. Jacob has shared the scoring load this time around with Zurliene and junior Mitchell Haake.

But Jacob, one of the team captains, is the motor that runs the engine.

Jacob has scored at least 10 points in seven of the last eight games, including a 10-point effort in a 46-26 win over Murphysboro on Tuesday in the Carbondale Class 2A Super-Sectional. He has hit at least 50 percent from the field in seven of the last eight contests as well.

Ron is 145-74 in his seven seasons at the helm in Breese. He compiled a 196-110 mark in 11 campaigns at Timber Creek with 10 winning seasons.

He has helped the Knights build an identity as a strong defensive unit. They have given up an average of 42 points per game. On Tuesday, they held a high-scoring Murphysboro team to its season low in scoring by a whopping 13 points.

Mater Dei is peaking at the right time and carries plenty of momentum to Peoria.

"We like to think we can keep this going," Jacob said.