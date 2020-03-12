State semifinal spotlight: Schadeggs get to experience ultimate father-son bonding trip

PEORIA — Jacob Schadegg had never experienced an atmosphere like the one he witnessed in late December of 2011.
Not yet a teenager, Schadegg accompanied his father, Ron, to the tradition-rich Mater Dei Christmas Tournament in Breese where the team Ron coached, Timber Creek High of Orlando, Florida, was competing in the 16-team affair.
The younger Schadegg stared in awe behind the bench as a sellout crowd roared with each basket. Timber Creek held off Highland 60-52 in overtime on that night to grab third place.
The wild, cheering throng impressed Jacob to no end. On the way back to Orlando, he related to his father how much he enjoyed being part of the crowd.
“I want to play in front of people like that,” Jacob recalled.
Ron remembers the moment vividly.
“He had a vision on the plane ride home,” Ron said. “He said, 'We’re going to school there and we’re going to win state.'”
A year later, the coaching position opened up at the Breese-based Catholic school. And Ron, a 1984 Mater Dei graduate, jumped at the chance.
Now, the father-son duo is two wins away from making Jacob’s prophesy come true.
“Senior year, going to state with your father coaching, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Jacob said.
The Knights (30-5) carry a 13-game winning streak up against three-time defending state champion Chicago Orr (22-7) in a Class 2A state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Timothy Christian (28-5) faces off with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (23-13) in the other semifinal at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The winners meet for the state crown at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The Schadegg’s will enjoy the ultimate experience as they share a trip to the final four together.
“We’re blessed to be in this position,” Ron said. “It’s a really special bond. Hopefully, we can continue this a little farther.”
Explained Jacob, “It’s awesome, just cool. Something we’ll never forget.”
Mater Dei senior forward Caleb Zurliene said the Schadegg duo is having the time of its life.
“I’m sure it’s phenomenal for them as it is for the rest of us," Zurliene said. "You can tell they’re really enjoying every bit of this.”
Jacob has played a key role in the Knights’ fourth trip to the final four and sixth overall excursion to the state tournament.
The 5-foot-10 guard is averaging 14.6 points per game, second on the squad. He has a team-best 81 assists and has pulled down 128 rebounds, second on the team, despite being one of the Knights' smallest starters.
Jacob plays like a typical coach's son. He is strong fundamentally and possesses a keen vision of the entire floor. He broke into the starting lineup on a full-time basis last season and averaged 8.8 points per game. Jacob has shared the scoring load this time around with Zurliene and junior Mitchell Haake.
But Jacob, one of the team captains, is the motor that runs the engine.
Jacob has scored at least 10 points in seven of the last eight games, including a 10-point effort in a 46-26 win over Murphysboro on Tuesday in the Carbondale Class 2A Super-Sectional. He has hit at least 50 percent from the field in seven of the last eight contests as well.
Ron is 145-74 in his seven seasons at the helm in Breese. He compiled a 196-110 mark in 11 campaigns at Timber Creek with 10 winning seasons.
He has helped the Knights build an identity as a strong defensive unit. They have given up an average of 42 points per game. On Tuesday, they held a high-scoring Murphysboro team to its season low in scoring by a whopping 13 points.
Mater Dei is peaking at the right time and carries plenty of momentum to Peoria.
"We like to think we can keep this going," Jacob said.