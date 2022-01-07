Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener

“You've got to tip your cap to Steinbach for making a huge play at the end,” Colts coach Aaron Mueller said. “I thought we helped well and made him shoot a tough shot, but he's a great player and he finished it.”

Following Kokal's turnaround jumper in the paint and subsequent missed free throw, the Rams brought the ball down and nearly lost it, as the Colts tipped it into the backcourt.

But, they got the ball to Steinbach, who drove to the rim and got his lay-up to rattle around and down to thwart would have been a heartbreaking loss in a game Ladue led by double digits entering the fourth quarter.

“We almost lost it at the start of that possession, got it back, I looked in to our big and I got it back, got to the basket and it hung up there, as I hoped to get fouled and make the free throws to win the game,” Steinbach said. “They battled back, we battled back, they battled back again and then we came back and finished it off. It was a tough game all-around.”

After a long inbounds pass downcourt, Kokal had a look at a long three from the right sideline at the final buzzer, but it was well short of the basket.