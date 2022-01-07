Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener

CHESTERFIELD — Jack Steinbach knew he needed to make a big play in the closing seconds Friday.
With the game tied, the Ladue junior guard scored on a driving layup and converted the and-one free throw with 2.2 seconds left to give the Rams a 56-53 win over Parkway Central in the teams' Suburban Conference Red Pool opener at Central.
“That's probably my second one (game-winner) ever, if I'm being honest,” said Steinbach, who scored a team-high 20 points. “That was an awesome feeling. I wish we were at home, though.”
Ladue (8-3 overall, 1-0 league) halted a two-game mini-skid that saw it end 2021 with setbacks against MICDS and Francis Howell at the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational.
“I thought we executed better than we had the last couple losses and that's something we've been emphasizing,” Rams coach Chad Anderson said. “Anytime you win a conference game on the road, it's tough, and we have a very tough conference. Hopefully we can build off this and go into the Washington Tournament next week.”
Oliver Kokal scored a game-high 22 points, including the game-tying basket with 21 seconds left that directly preceded Steinbach's winner, as Central (7-6, 0-1) dropped its third straight contest.
“You've got to tip your cap to Steinbach for making a huge play at the end,” Colts coach Aaron Mueller said. “I thought we helped well and made him shoot a tough shot, but he's a great player and he finished it.”
Following Kokal's turnaround jumper in the paint and subsequent missed free throw, the Rams brought the ball down and nearly lost it, as the Colts tipped it into the backcourt.
But, they got the ball to Steinbach, who drove to the rim and got his lay-up to rattle around and down to thwart would have been a heartbreaking loss in a game Ladue led by double digits entering the fourth quarter.
“We almost lost it at the start of that possession, got it back, I looked in to our big and I got it back, got to the basket and it hung up there, as I hoped to get fouled and make the free throws to win the game,” Steinbach said. “They battled back, we battled back, they battled back again and then we came back and finished it off. It was a tough game all-around.”
After a long inbounds pass downcourt, Kokal had a look at a long three from the right sideline at the final buzzer, but it was well short of the basket.
Down 45-32 to start the final period, Central scored the first nine points of the quarter to chip its deficit down to four and the Colts kept hammering away until they finally tied it on Kokal's basket.
Missing starting guard Joe Siervo and key reserve Drew Glassman from the lineup, Central saw Demorion Jackson have a big hand in the comeback with all nine of his points in the fourth. Kokal dropped in six points and Brian Schenberg and Christian Pollard contributed 3-pointers in the Colts' 21-point final quarter.
“Sometimes you're down like that and you just kind of let yourself go and play and create,” Mueller said. “Our defensive energy definitely picked up and we started to create some turnovers. I thought we played pretty passively in the third quarter when they had a big quarter and we gave up a bunch of threes to put ourselves in a big hole that we had to battle back from.”
Ladue led 15-7 after the first eight minutes and increased its lead to as much as nine before Xavier Cook swished home a buzzer-beating three that brought the Colts to within 25-19 at halftime.
The Rams stretched the lead back out to double digits before a Colts run of six straight points made it a five-point game with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter. But, Ladue would tally nine straight points to gain its biggest lead of the night at 14 before Central went on its run to tie the game.
“We controlled most of the game. A couple times we were up double digits, but we always seemed to be like two possessions ahead,” Anderson said. “But hats off to them. They battled and made plays when they had to make them.”
Steinbach had a big triple in the third quarter to cool one of the Colts' runs. He fed Fischer Thompson for a big trey to momentarily halt the Central streak in the fourth. And he saved his best for last with the big play to win it.
“We call him our dog. He's very mentally tough and doesn't get rattled very easy,” Anderson said. “When it comes to crunch time, we're gonna have the ball in his hand, whether he makes the final play or not. He's gonna make the right decision.”