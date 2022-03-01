Steinbach's buzzer-beater lifts Ladue into district semifinals

LADUE — There was only one place Sam Goellner wanted to go.

A sophomore guard for the Ladue boys basketball team, Goellner was attempting to inbound the ball with his team trailing by a point, seven seconds on the clock, no timeouts to burn and the season on the line.

No pressure, right?

Not when you have Jack Steinbach.

A junior guard, Steinbach was being smothered by Parkway Central senior Christian Pollard. Steinbach stunned the Colts with a game-winning shot in the final seconds of their regular-season matchup in January. There was no way history could repeat itself.

Until it did.

Steinbach got a hair of separation from Pollard and Goellner slipped him the ball. The 5-foot-11 Steinbach moved toward the top of the key, corralled his dribble with his left hand, pass faked to the left, spun back to the right and pulled up for a long-range fadeaway jumper.

The ball left his hands and it fell through the net as the buzzer sounded for a spectacular 48-46 win in a Class 5 District 3 first-round game Saturday at Westminster.

“That was the craziest game I’ve ever played in,” Steinbach said. “That last minute was crazy.”

Just to have the chance to win in dramatic fashion, Ladue (16-10) needed two huge breaks. The first was Parkway Central inbounded the ball under the basket with a three-point lead and 22 seconds to play, only the pass went through the legs of the intended recipient and out of bounds.

With precious time ticking away, Steinbach dribbled into the heart of the Colts defense and scored a tough layup to cut the deficit to 46-45.

As the clock kept running Parkway Central inbounded the ball. Just before the Rams were going to foul to extend the game, the Colts were called for a travel. Ladue had possession with just more than seven seconds to go but still had to inbound the ball to have a chance.

“We were close to a five-second call on that play,” Steinbach said. “I couldn’t really get open, he was on me tight. I got away barely. I fumbled it, made a nice pass fake and was open enough to shoot it.”

Lorenzo McGray watched the shot go up and was filled with hope. A 6-foot-3 forward, McGray is one of three seniors on the roster and had no interest in his high school career ending just yet. On the season, McGray averaged 4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. On Saturday, he had nine points and eight rebounds, seven of which were offensive. It was by far and away his most productive game this winter as he didn’t miss any of his four field goal attempts and gave the Rams invaluable extra possessions with his work on the glass.

“It was pretty fun to go grab a couple of rebounds to help my team out,” McGray said. “It was very intense. We didn’t want our seniors to go home. A lot of people stepped up and it was really big.”

One of those who stepped up was sophomore Dwayne Foley, who spent nearly the entire season playing on the junior varsity. He was only recently called up and inserted into the starting lineup after two starters were lost to season-ending injuries. Longtime Ladue coach Chad Anderson has never had to reach into the JV to pull a starter this deep into the season. That the Rams are still playing is a testament to their toughness.

“Our kids never quit. That’s what I was proud of,” Anderson said. “They never gave up, they always felt like we had a chance.”

Saturday’s victory rewarded the Rams with another four days together at practice and the chance to test themselves against one of the best teams in the state, Westminster.

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the top seed in the district tournament, Westminster (25-1) has been outstanding all season but has truly flexed since Jan. 31 as it beat CBC in dramatic fashion, crushed Chaminade on the road and slugged its way to a hard-fought win at Vashon.

“I think it’s going to be fun,” Anderson said. “I know they’re really good, we definitely respect them. They’re probably the best team in the state regardless of class.”

Ladue faces Westminster at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. That district semifinal will be followed by the highly anticipated Cardinal Ritter-De Smet showdown that’s a rematch of a Class 5 quarterfinal from last season. Ritter is the reigning Class 5 champion and has won back-to-back titles after it was the Class 3 champion in 2020.

In this final foursome, Ladue is well aware of the task that lays before it.

“I think we’re the underdogs and we have to do the best we can to make it a game,” Steinbach said.

Whatever happens it can only help the Rams headed into next season. With such a young roster playoff basketball experience is worth its weight in gold. There’s no way to simulate the intensity of Saturday’s thrilling win at practice. It has to be lived.

“It’s going to be great for them down the road no matter happens Wednesday,” Anderson said. “Anybody can be on and anybody can be off on any given night so that’s our approach. We’re playing with house money. We’re not supposed to win.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.